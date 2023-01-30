Effective: 2023-02-02 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from Noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

