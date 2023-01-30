ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
DAY COUNTY, SD

