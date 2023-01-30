Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Foster, Kidder, La Moure by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions northern and much of central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Edmunds, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Deuel; Edmunds; Hamlin; McPherson; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0