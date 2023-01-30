Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

DAY COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO