The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 1-30-23
Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet , and how are they all so cute ? Watching amazing dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. Obviously, the social media platform’s algorithm knows we want to see the funniest, cutest, and most heart-melting dog videos.
Since we’re such givers, we compiled the most amazing dog videos of the week for you to check out and enjoy. If you like watching dogs being silly, doing stunts, or zooming around the house, there’s something here for you.
Scroll on, have a laugh, and remember to come back next week for another hilarious installment of the most entertaining pups on social media!
@unilad Static level 1000 #dogsoftiktok #dog #pet #static #fyp #hilarious ♬ original sound – UNILAD
@thor_thebigreddog This is the best one yet! #labsoftiktok #waterdog #foxredlab #dogsoftiktok #funnydog ♬ original sound – Thor theBigRedDog
@ladyandtheblues Wait for the end #crazydog #zoomies #Foryourpage #dogsoftiktok ♬ This sound belongs to Impetuous_93 on tiktok – Tik Toker
@blemway2x He Comes Running every time he hear the Ice Machine #crazydog #goviral #foryou #explore ♬ original sound – 2x
@caityguns Someone come get him please. #danes #danesoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dog #crazy ♬ original sound – Caitlin Ross
@ladyandtheblues Don’t forget to charge your pup IB @Jemy’s way #zoomies #fyp #foryourpage #dogsoftiktok #crazydog ♬ son original – Jemy’s way
@ly12206688 That’s what dog noses are for #beauty #dog #funny ♬ Stuck In The Middle – Tai Verdes
