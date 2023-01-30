ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Quartz

Uganda’s troubled China railway contract

Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
The Associated Press

What is Hindenburg Research, firm accusing Adani of fraud?

NEW YORK (AP) — Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world’s richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of “a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” It cited two years of research, including talks with former Adani senior executives and reviews of thousands of documents. The Adani Group has blasted the accusations, calling them “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts.” Nevertheless, Hindenburg’s scorching allegations have caused the fortune of Adani Group’s founder, Gautam Adani, to slide by more than $34 billion in just a week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. Here’s a look at the firm behind all the movement:
Reuters

Indian regulator looking into $86 billion Adani share wipeout

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is examining a rout in the shares of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, as the losses triggered by a scathing U.S. short-seller report ballooned on Wednesday to $86 billion.
The Associated Press

Indian billionaire Adani at center of $68B stock market rout

NEW DELHI (AP) — Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, saw his companies shed $68 billion in market value after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused him of “pulling the largest con in corporate history,” triggering a massive sell-off of Adani stocks. The report by from U.S.-based Hindenburg...
investing.com

Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big setback to Indian tycoon

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share offering marks a...
The Guardian

Adani Group abandons share offer as crisis triggered by fraud claims escalates

The stock plunge engulfing Adani Group companies gathered pace on Thursday after the Indian conglomerate abandoned its share offer in an escalating crisis triggered by fraud claims that has cut more than US$100bn in value from the power-to-ports empire. The conglomerate’s flagship listed company, Adani Enterprises, along with Adani Ports...

