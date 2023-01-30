Read full article on original website
BBC
Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich
Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City
Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC
Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder
Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
Everton launch Sean Dyche era with £45m bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher
Everton have confirmed Sean Dyche as their manager and have Conor Gallagher and the Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana among their transfer targets
SB Nation
Tottenham men drawn away to Wrexham/Sheffield United in FA Cup; Women drawn home vs. Reading
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be playing in the fifth round of the FA Cup next month, and both teams found out their opponents today after the fifth round draw. First, the men — Tottenham will be again heading on the road against a lower-division opponent, but...
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
When was the last time Sunderland played on terrestrial TV and who was in the team?
If it feels like a while since Sunderland were shown live on terrestrial television, that's because it is.
BBC
Arsenal: Have Mikel Arteta's Gunners done enough in January transfer window to win Premier League?
Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?. It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally...
BBC
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs
Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
BBC
Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles
Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan. France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance. The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists...
BBC
St Mirren sign Dundee Utd forward Tony Watt & Southampton teenager Thierry Small
St Mirren have signed striker Tony Watt from Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United and teenage Southampton left-back Thierry Small, both on loan for the rest of the season. The one-cap Scotland forward Watt, 29, moved to United from Motherwell a year ago and has scored five goals in 40 games....
NBC Sports
Everton appoint Sean Dyche as new manager
Sean Dyche has been appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. The former Burnley boss had been out of work...
BBC
'Two problem areas but a quiet deadline day at City'
Once again, Pep Guardiola is showing his unwillingness for mid-season dealings. Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone adds cover but is for the future and we’re well stocked there anyway. Besides, this is a challenging window with Chelsea bidding up to deny rivals and City requiring a rebuild over the next two years. It will need masterstrokes like the £14m move for Julian Alvarez to tempt us in and I can’t see any outgoings.
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
BBC
Adam O'Reilly: Derry sign midfielder from Preston on two-year deal
Derry City have boosted their midfield options for the 2023 campaign by bringing in Adam O'Reilly from Preston North End on a two-year deal. The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Pat's Athletic, joins City after interest from other clubs. "This has been the most difficult decision...
BBC
Deadline day on social: Chelsea spending big and Cancelo shown the exit
Chelsea broke spending records, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was shown the door and there was some serious money on offer in the Women's Super League. The January transfer window was an active one, with some major signings happening in the final hours of trading, including Chelsea agreeing to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record £107m deal.
BBC
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC
January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Alexis Sanchez – (Arsenal to Manchester United) Fee paid: Swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Year left: 2020 (to Inter Milan) Alexis Sanchez was given the number seven shirt, and was famously announced on the club's Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man United' on a piano. Despite...
