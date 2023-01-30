Executives at crypto company FTX made hefty donations to notorious liar George Santos’ congressional campaign, according to FEC filings reviewed by SFGATE. FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame, Claire Watanabe, a senior executive, and Ramnik Arora, head of product, each gave the maximum possible contribution of $5,800 to Santos as he ran his successful congressional campaign in New York. While Salame has a robust political donation history, SFGATE’s findings showed that Watanabe and Arora had rarely donated prior to maxing out on Santos. Both FTX and Santos have been the subject of scandal as the embattled crypto company’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces serious fraud charges, while Santos has been exposed for lying about just about every detail of his life while on the campaign trail. Read it at SFGate

