(Fredericktown) Fredericktown’s P.J. Reutzel helped her Blackcats team to two huge MAAA conference wins last week and is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Reutzel has 10 points and 15 rebounds in 49-36 victory over Potosi on Monday and 20 points and 6 rebounds in a 52-47 win over Park Hills Central on Thursday. It was the second win of the season for Fredericktown over Central who is ranked 4th in Class 4. PJ is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. Her coach Micah Reutzel has seen P.J. continue to push her game forward throughout this, her sophomore, season…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO