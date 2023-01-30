Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time CapsulesTravel MavenCaledonia, MO
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
South Iron Teams Remain #1 in Coaches State Basketball Rankings With Several More Local Schools Near Top
(Farmington) The latest state high school basketball rankings were released Wednesday by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and we still have several local teams at the top or near the top in their respective class. In girls Class 1, South Iron remains number 1 in the state. In Class 2...
mymoinfo.com
Reutzel – Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Fredericktown) Fredericktown’s P.J. Reutzel helped her Blackcats team to two huge MAAA conference wins last week and is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Reutzel has 10 points and 15 rebounds in 49-36 victory over Potosi on Monday and 20 points and 6 rebounds in a 52-47 win over Park Hills Central on Thursday. It was the second win of the season for Fredericktown over Central who is ranked 4th in Class 4. PJ is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. Her coach Micah Reutzel has seen P.J. continue to push her game forward throughout this, her sophomore, season…
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve And Farmington Close Out Conference Play On KREI
(Ste. Genevieve) The Farmington and Ste. Genevieve boys basketball teams will hit the hardwood Tuesday night in their final game before the MAAA conference tournament begins on Saturday. You can listen to Tuesday’s game on AM-800 KREI. Ste. Genevieve are 14-4 this season and second in the MAAA with...
mymoinfo.com
Festus High’s Arhmad Branch Makes it Official With Purdue
(FESTUS) Festus High School senior and three sport athlete Arhmad Branch is all smiles now that has officially signed his national letter of intent to play football at Purdue University. The wide receiver who amazed crowds this past season with acrobatic catches and turbo speed says Wednesday morning’s signing ceremony gave him excitement.
mymoinfo.com
First female Eagle Scout in the River Trails District
(Jefferson County) The River Trails Eagle Board is welcoming its first ever female Eagle Scout to the River Trails District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Aaron Bishop is the Advancement Chairman for the River Trails District. He says the Eagle Scout is...
mymoinfo.com
Carolyn Claudette Brunson – Celebration of Life – 02/04/23 at 1 p.m.
Carolyn Claudette Brunson of Park Hills died January 27th at the age of 75. A celebration of life will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Desloge V.F.W. at 399 West Oak Street.
mymoinfo.com
New Parks & Rec Director Hard At Work in Park Hills
(Park Hills) The new Park Hills Parks and Recreation director introduced himself to the city council and other city leaders last week. Matt Barton of Bonne Terre takes the director’s position and he’s already hard at work. Barton’s preparing for activities when the weather warms up in the...
mymoinfo.com
Kenneth Eugene Uding — Visitation 2/2/23 4 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Kenneth Eugene Uding of DeSoto passed away on Saturday, he was 60 years old. The visitation for Kenneth Uding will be Thursday (2/2) evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
St. Paul School Auction Planning Underway
(Farmington) Planning is officially underway for this years St. Paul Lutheran School dinner and auction in Farmington. The theme this year is A Night on Broadway. Tanya Thomas is one of the people organizing this years event. She tell us how they’ll use the money they make this year.
mymoinfo.com
Myrtle “Dene” Woods – Memorial Visitation 2/4/23 1 p.m.
Myrtle “Dene” Woods of Farmington died January 30th at the age of 81. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel, followed by a fellowship dinner at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
mymoinfo.com
First Madison County Chamber of Commerce Meeting of 2023 Is Thursday
(Fredericktown) The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will have it’s first meeting of 2023 Thursday in Fredericktown. Tessa Rehkop has just been hired as executive director for the chamber. She says the meeting should really be interesting. Thursday’s Madison County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will begin at 11:30 at...
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In Two Jefferson County Accidents
(Jefferson County) Five people were injured in two separate accidents Sunday in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says the first one happened on Route A at Pioneer Road when a Ford F-350 turned into the path of another truck. Zachary O’neal of Cadet was seriously injured in that accident, while Amy Morgan of Cadet and Charles Voigt of Hillsboro sustained moderate injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper — Service 2/4/23 Noon
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper of Crystal City passed away Friday, January 27th, he was 94 years old. The visitation for Gene Cooper will be Saturday (2/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
mymoinfo.com
Anita Ann Anderson – Arrangements Pending
Anita Ann Anderson of Belgrade died Thursday at the age of 63. Arrangements are pending at the Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Woman Seriously Injured In Accident
(Festus) A Festus woman was seriously injured last night in a traffic accident on I-55 in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says Christine Bishop was driving north when her minivan ran off the road and overturned several times. Bishop wasn’t wearing a safety device and was thrown from the vehicle....
mymoinfo.com
Marcia Parson Thompson – Services 2/2/23 At 1 P.M.
Marcia Parson Thompson of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Marcia Thompson is Thursday from 11 until 1 at Follis &...
mymoinfo.com
James Ely – Service 2/6/23 2 p.m.
James Ely of Desloge died January 31 at the age of 75. The funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will precede the funeral on Monday, and will last from 11 a.m. until 2.
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured after crash on I-55 in Imperial
A Festus woman was seriously injured Tuesday night in a traffic accident on I-55 in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Christine Bishop was driving north in a Chrysler Pacifica when she ran off the road and overturned several times. Bishop wasn’t wearing a safety device and was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries The accident happened last night just after 10:30 on I-55 north of Imperial Main Street.
mymoinfo.com
Most of Area Back In Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory For Second Round
(Farmington) Unfortunately, the winter weather is not quite done just yet. Iron, Madison, Reynolds and Shannon counties have a new Winter Storm Warning in effect. Also, all other counties in the listening area are under a Winter Weather Advisory, except for Jefferson County. Alex Elmore is a meteorologist with the...
Comments / 0