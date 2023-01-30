ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Futsal brings indoor soccer action to Robinson

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkXe6_0kVna6fM00
Pictured here are second- and third-grade players after their U10 match Jan. 21. From left are Makenzie Scott, Madilyn Keesling, Pippi Reed and Lydia Talamantes. Contributed photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhslj_0kVna6fM00
Fourth- and fifth-graders participate in U12 futsal action at NMS Saturday. Randy Harrison | Daily News

There’s still time to catch matches of the latest sport to hit Robinson.
The second winter season of the Crawford County Futsal Club continues from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the Nuttall Middle School gymnasium with additional matches Feb. 11 and 18.
Futsal is a version of indoor soccer, often called “Five-a-side soccer” because teams only field five players at a time, including goalkeepers. Unlike regular indoor soccer, which is played on a court fitted out with turf and walls, futsal is played on a basketball court with a smaller, low-bounce ball.
“Futsal creates an opportunity for more touches on the ball as players learn to work in tight spaces and play quicker/more accurately,” CCFC’s Tanya Reed said. “It’s fast-paced, intuitive and a great way to keep skills up during the winter.
“The futsal club’s mission is to promote teamwork, build character and encourage sportsmanship,” Reed added, “all while improving fitness and skill.”
Reed started the CCFC to build soccer skills during the winter months. It aligns with the local soccer program but is a separate entity, she said.
“I see a need to grow our soccer skill set and off-season training is one way to do that,” Reed explainedd. “Robinson has made great strides recently with the addition of a high school soccer team that played its inaugural season in Fall 2021. Futsal and other off-season soccer camps will continue to grow this sport in our area.”
And while soccer, in one form or another, has been around for centuries, futsal is a relative newcomer among athletic competitions; the FIFA-approved sport only dates back to 1981.
The local club was founded in the fall of 2021 and held its inaugural season last winter. It also conducted a summer camp with a World Cup-style tournament in July. The second season began in January.
The CCFC is open to ages kindergarten and up, with co-ed leagues for each age group, including an adult league. This year, the club has about 115 players, comprising roughly 15 total teams of of six to eight players per team.

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

CANCELLATIONS AND MORE

(WENDELIN) Today’s blood drive at the Holy Cross Parish Hall in Wendelin is cancelled due to rural driving conditions. (OLNEY) OCC Lady Knights basketball game at Danville Area Community College in cancelled tonight. (NEWTON) Newton Lady Eagles basketball and Newton Boys Fresh/Soph basketball all cancelled for tonight. (OLNEY) However,...
OLNEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

A Marshall store hosts a Grand Opening

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new business in Marshall opens its doors after an expansion. Red Warrior Tactical held a Grand Opening to celebrate the new location on Friday. Co-Owner Cory Riley said that their last location was too small. High demand for products and a lack of space to stock made it difficult. The […]
MARSHALL, IL
wamwamfm.com

Marsha K. (Phillips) Wininger

Marsha K. (Phillips) Wininger, 63, of Wheatland, IN passed away January 27, 2023. She was born in Washington, IN on June 16, 1959 to the late Roland “Pinky” and Rita Marie (Reel) Phillips. Marsha attended Washington High School and graduated in 1977. She married the love of her life Roger Wininger on June 10, 1979. Marsha worked as a qualified medicine aid for Daviess Community Hospital for 25 years and Willow Manor for 15 years. In her free time she enjoyed shopping, riding horseback, caring for people, being outdoors, spending time with her cats, watching her grandchildren play sports, attending concerts, and spending time with her family. Marsha will be deeply missed by all.
WHEATLAND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
MARTINSVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson County hit hard by winter weather

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State is still dealing with the aftermath of the latest round of icy weather. Last night, sleet and freezing rain coated the roads, causing dozens of slide-offs and crashes. One area hit hard was Gibson County. Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says road conditions began going downhill around six last […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil medical primary care provider to close

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents who utilize Ascension St. Vincent’s primary care office in Brazil will need to find a new doctor soon after the company announced the location was among a number being closed down. In a statement, the company says that the global COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the decision to close […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

VanGo bus service in Knox County expands

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley hospital is expanding transportation opportunities for patients. Good Samaritan Hospital has partnered with VanGo to offer extended hours. VanGo offers reliable and accessible bus rides for people in Knox County. Thanks to the partnership, VanGo will be able to serve people for...
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018

Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident

31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County Officials consider removing historic dam

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Adam Grossman has known for years the county would have to do something about the Markle Mill dam. The dam was built over 200 years ago, and as it has deteriorated, Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said it presents a serious safety concern. “We’ve always […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute City Council to discuss ordinance that could affect some homeowners

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council members could soon debate a potential ordinance that could affect some homeowners. Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling will propose General Ordinance No. 2, 2023 to the City Council on Thursday. It would change the city code for what is allowed...
vincennespbs.org

Tools stolen in Sullivan County

The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process.  Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy