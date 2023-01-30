Futsal brings indoor soccer action to Robinson

Pictured here are second- and third-grade players after their U10 match Jan. 21. From left are Makenzie Scott, Madilyn Keesling, Pippi Reed and Lydia Talamantes. Contributed photo

Fourth- and fifth-graders participate in U12 futsal action at NMS Saturday. Randy Harrison | Daily News

There’s still time to catch matches of the latest sport to hit Robinson.

The second winter season of the Crawford County Futsal Club continues from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the Nuttall Middle School gymnasium with additional matches Feb. 11 and 18.

Futsal is a version of indoor soccer, often called “Five-a-side soccer” because teams only field five players at a time, including goalkeepers. Unlike regular indoor soccer, which is played on a court fitted out with turf and walls, futsal is played on a basketball court with a smaller, low-bounce ball.

“Futsal creates an opportunity for more touches on the ball as players learn to work in tight spaces and play quicker/more accurately,” CCFC’s Tanya Reed said. “It’s fast-paced, intuitive and a great way to keep skills up during the winter.

“The futsal club’s mission is to promote teamwork, build character and encourage sportsmanship,” Reed added, “all while improving fitness and skill.”

Reed started the CCFC to build soccer skills during the winter months. It aligns with the local soccer program but is a separate entity, she said.

“I see a need to grow our soccer skill set and off-season training is one way to do that,” Reed explainedd. “Robinson has made great strides recently with the addition of a high school soccer team that played its inaugural season in Fall 2021. Futsal and other off-season soccer camps will continue to grow this sport in our area.”

And while soccer, in one form or another, has been around for centuries, futsal is a relative newcomer among athletic competitions; the FIFA-approved sport only dates back to 1981.

The local club was founded in the fall of 2021 and held its inaugural season last winter. It also conducted a summer camp with a World Cup-style tournament in July. The second season began in January.

The CCFC is open to ages kindergarten and up, with co-ed leagues for each age group, including an adult league. This year, the club has about 115 players, comprising roughly 15 total teams of of six to eight players per team.