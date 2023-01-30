Read full article on original website
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
sebastiandaily.com
“Find the One” Event at HALO No-Kill Rescue in Sebastian, Vero Beach
HALO No-Kill Rescue is hosting a “Find the One” Event from February 1 – 28, 2023, in which all adoption fees will be waived, and their staff and volunteers will be highlighting their favorites on their Facebook page. So, find the one at HALO’s Main Shelter or...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Rapper Kodak Black pays hire for 28 West Palm Seashore households
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper. Award-winning rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation teamed up to pay the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach who were facing eviction.
FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson
Car enthusiasts, automotive industry experts, and fans of the Fast and Furious franchise all have something to get excited about this February. On February 27, FuelFest will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds for its second year, bringing over 600 cars to West Palm Beach for the daylong event.
thecoastalstar.com
Meet Your Neighbor: Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan of Gulf Stream loves meeting students as scholarship committee chair of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Even the most well-intentioned people tend not to know a lot about the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Lisa Morgan was one of them when she was nominated by a friend to serve on its board of directors six years ago.
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up
Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site.
Tap42 Craft Kitchen + Bar Heads to Palm Beach Gardens
It’s the tenth location for Tap42
sebastiandaily.com
Snook, pompano, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead at the Sebastian Inlet
This week’s fishing report at the Sebastian Inlet unveils a lot of activity on both the North and South Jetties in Sebastian, Florida. Many anglers told Sebastian Daily they caught catch & release snook, jack crevalles, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, black drum, and pompano. Our forecast this week shows great weather for fishing until a cold front moves in on Friday afternoon, potentially bringing some thunderstorms.
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
stupiddope.com
The Luxury Lifestyle is Within Your Reach at Villa Paradiso in Vero Beach Florida
Experience luxury living at its finest with Villa Paradiso, a stunning nearly 15,000 square foot mansion to be built on a 2.5-acre lot in the sought-after “estates” area of Vero Beach. With 150 feet of Atlantic frontage, the property features plans for a spacious seven-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guest house.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Welcomes Mary Leslie Oberst, MD, and Hemali Patel, DO
January 31, 2023 – Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital welcomes cardiologist Mary Leslie Oberst, MD, and family medicine physician Hemali Patel, DO. Upon earning her medical degree at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky, Mary Leslie Oberst, MD, completed the Internal Medicine Residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She went on to complete the Cardiology Fellowship Program at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and an additional year of training in cardiovascular MRI at Texas Heart in Houston. Dr. Oberst is also highly trained in cardiac CT and advanced imaging.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
Simulation shows impact of sea level rise, Cat. 5 hurricane on West Palm Beach
I will say at the outset of this story to please watch the video accompanying this piece. Words don't do it justice.
wqcs.org
FPUA Groundbreaking for the New Sewer Plant Friday
Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 31, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority is excited to announce the long-awaited groundbreaking of the new Mainland Sewer Treatment Plant, set to take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2 pm at 4515 Energy Lane in Fort Pierce. The groundbreaking and relocation represent...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL
A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
‘People want to be here,’ says Related Cos.’ Ross about looming development in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH — Mega-developer, Miami Dolphins owner and part-time Palm Beach resident Stephen M. Ross said that the tidal wave of out-of-state residents and companies moving to Palm Beach County means more development is inevitable, especially in downtown West Palm Beach. So brace yourself for change, the billionaire founder...
wqcs.org
City of Stuart: Pavement Projects Underway Through March 17
Stuart - Wednesday February 1, 2023: The City of Stuart's Annual Pavement Program is now underway. Essential road repairs and restoration has begun and will be ongoing through March 17. First Phase of Construction – Crack Sealing: Crack seal is a polymer modified rubber blend that produces a strong yet...
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
