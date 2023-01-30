ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

west-palm-beach-news.com

Rapper Kodak Black pays hire for 28 West Palm Seashore households

Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper. Award-winning rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation teamed up to pay the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach who were facing eviction.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Lisa Morgan

Lisa Morgan of Gulf Stream loves meeting students as scholarship committee chair of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Even the most well-intentioned people tend not to know a lot about the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Lisa Morgan was one of them when she was nominated by a friend to serve on its board of directors six years ago.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Snook, pompano, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead at the Sebastian Inlet

This week’s fishing report at the Sebastian Inlet unveils a lot of activity on both the North and South Jetties in Sebastian, Florida. Many anglers told Sebastian Daily they caught catch & release snook, jack crevalles, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, black drum, and pompano. Our forecast this week shows great weather for fishing until a cold front moves in on Friday afternoon, potentially bringing some thunderstorms.
SEBASTIAN, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Welcomes Mary Leslie Oberst, MD, and Hemali Patel, DO

January 31, 2023 – Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital welcomes cardiologist Mary Leslie Oberst, MD, and family medicine physician Hemali Patel, DO. Upon earning her medical degree at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky, Mary Leslie Oberst, MD, completed the Internal Medicine Residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She went on to complete the Cardiology Fellowship Program at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and an additional year of training in cardiovascular MRI at Texas Heart in Houston. Dr. Oberst is also highly trained in cardiac CT and advanced imaging.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

FPUA Groundbreaking for the New Sewer Plant Friday

Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 31, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority is excited to announce the long-awaited groundbreaking of the new Mainland Sewer Treatment Plant, set to take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2 pm at 4515 Energy Lane in Fort Pierce. The groundbreaking and relocation represent...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
wqcs.org

City of Stuart: Pavement Projects Underway Through March 17

Stuart - Wednesday February 1, 2023: The City of Stuart's Annual Pavement Program is now underway. Essential road repairs and restoration has begun and will be ongoing through March 17. First Phase of Construction – Crack Sealing: Crack seal is a polymer modified rubber blend that produces a strong yet...
STUART, FL

