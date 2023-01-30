Read full article on original website
France 24
In DR Congo, a stage built for the Pope's visit collapses: 'It's a disgrace'
Pope Francis is expected in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, from January 31 to February 3. But a platform stage where he was supposed to speak collapsed in the Martyrs Stadium on January 30. Repairs were launched the same day, but some Congolese consider this episode a "shame" for their country.
Pope and Justin Welby to visit South Sudan amid tensions over LGBTQ+ rights
Pope Francis and the archbishop of Canterbury will begin a historic joint visit to South Sudan on Friday against the backdrop of potential tensions over LGBTQ+ rights. The leaders of the global Roman Catholic and Anglican churches, whose numbers are growing in sub-Saharan Africa in contrast to the west, will be joined on their “pilgrimage of peace” by the leader of the Church of Scotland.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight. Tens of thousands of people lined the main road into the capital, Kinshasa, to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport, some standing three or four deep, with children in school uniforms taking the front row. “The pope is 86 years old but he came anyway. It is a sacrifice and the Congolese people will not forget it,” said Sultan Ntambwe, a bank agent in his 30s, as he waited for Francis’ arrival in a scene reminiscent of some of Francis’ earlier trips to similarly heavily Catholic countries. Francis plunged headfirst into his agenda upon arrival, denouncing the centuries-long exploitation of Africa by colonial powers, today’s multinational extraction industries and the neighboring countries interfering in Congo’s affairs that has led to a surge in fighting in the east.
Part of stage built for pope collapses in Democratic Republic of Congo
KINSHASA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A canopy overhanging a stage built for Pope Francis in a Kinshasa stadium collapsed overnight during a heavy storm, Congo authorities said on Monday, three days before he is due to appear there for a public event.
Tension in the Vatican revealed by top aide following death of Benedict XVI
Hours after the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI, an Italian publisher released copies of a tell-all book that revealed years of tension in the Vatican.
France 24
UN peacekeepers discover mass graves in Ituri province
In tonight's edition: More attacks are blamed on the CODECO militia group in eastern DR Congo, as mass graves are found by UN peacekeepers in Ituri province. Also, we see how a groundbreaking study in Niger that has more than halved the number of women bleeding to death in childbirth could be a game changer. Finally, Cape Town tourists and residents are warned of an increasing risk of attacks by seals on the beach. Polluted waters and climate change are making the mammals more aggressive.
investing.com
Pope hears harrowing tales of Congo violence and says: 'Enough!'
KINSHASA (Reuters) -Pope Francis heard harrowing accounts from victims of conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, including rape, amputation, forced cannibalism and sexual slavery, and he condemned the atrocities as war crimes. In a poignant encounter at the Vatican's embassy in the capital Kinshasa, victim after victim told...
Catholics from eastern Congo make cross-country journey to meet pope
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Father Adeodatus Muhigi is among the Roman Catholic faithful in Democratic Republic of Congo's restive city of Goma who prepared to welcome Pope Francis last July, before the pontiff had to postpone a trip to Africa because of a knee ailment.
Humanitarian crises could worsen in Haiti, Venezuela, says aid group
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The humanitarian crises in Haiti and Venezuela that have subjected millions to hunger, violence and disease could worsen this year without more aid, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said on Tuesday.
Pope rallies Congo's youth, and gets a thunderous response
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis urged Congo’s young people to work for a peaceful and honest future on Thursday, directing himself to a generation that has been particularly hard hit by the country’s chronic conflict and getting a raucous response when he acknowledged the corruption that threatens their prospects. Deafening cheers and chants greeted Francis on his last full day in Congo as he joined tens of thousands of young people at the Martyrs’ Stadium in the capital, Kinshasa. The Vatican said more than 65,000 people attended. Pulsing in the stands, the crowd repeatedly interrupted the pope and cheered especially loudly when Francis denounced the “cancer of corruption.” The audience broke into a chant in the Lingala language directed at the country’s president, thundering that his mandate was over. The pope clearly seemed to enjoy the enthusiasm, egging the young people on and urging them at one point to hold hands in a sign of community.
Pope’s Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church’s future
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is opening a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan on Tuesday, aiming to bring a message of peace to two countries riven by poverty, conflict and what Francis has called a lingering “colonialist mentality” that still considers Africa ripe for exploitation.
Help world’s poor as well as Ukraine, say faith charities as pope visits South Sudan
An open letter, backed by opinion poll, urges the UK to restore aid budget on eve of a three-day ‘pilgrimage for peace’ in the east African country
In Congo, activists look to Pope to boost forest protections
Local climate activists in Congo are hoping Pope Francis’ visit will help spur action to protect the country’s rainforest from oil and gas interests. The Pope’s call to protect Congo’s “great green lungs of the world” on Tuesday was welcomed by campaigners who see the papal visit as a fresh opportunity to highlight threats to the country’s biodiversity and global climate goals.
France 24
Pope Francis denounces 'poison of greed' fuelling conflict in DR Congo
Pope Francis denounced the "poison of greed" for mineral resources driving conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo as he began a visit there on Tuesday, saying the rich world could no longer ignore the tragic plight of many African nations. The 86-year-old Francis is the first pontiff to visit Congo...
