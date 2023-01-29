ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin offers three-star in-state linebacker

By Nick Bruesewitz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8AJ6_0kVnYSBF00

The Badgers offered Landon Gauthier, a three-star linebacker from Green Bay on Saturday. The class of 2024 athlete still has one more season of high school football at Bay Port, but his 6-foot-3, 220 pound frame should transition well to the collegiate level.

So far, the linebacker has received six Division 1 offers, but Wisconsin is likely one of the favorites considering he’s an in-state option. With Mike Tressel taking over the defense in 2023, Wisconsin will remain an attractive location for defensive players even though Jim Leonhard is gone.

To this point, the Badgers have received two commitments for the class of 2024, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jamel Howard Breaks Down Return to Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

(BREAKING) Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Re-Commitment

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get better and better. The Luke Fickell era in Madison has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight (in a good way). Today the Badgers received incredible news; they got back one of their massive commitments who had previously de-committed. Jamel Howard re-opened his commitment in November following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. He then picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (FL), LSU, and Ole Miss, while also entertaining a prior offer from Illinois. Today he re-committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024

Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Why Badgers HC Greg Gard sat Tyler Wahl for 15 minutes in 1st half vs Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their third consecutive game in a 61-51 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, dropping their sixth in seven games. They significantly struggled offensively, particularly in the first half, where the Badgers shot just 6/33 from the field, scoring only 16 points. A notable omission...
MADISON, WI
wissports.net

WIAA makes slight adjustments to electronic seeding for 2022-23

In less than three weeks, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release electronic seeding placements for the 488 boys' basketball teams taking part in this year's playoffs. Seeding via computer began last season. Prior to last year, seedings were determined by high school coaches from each regional and/or sectional in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Timber Rattlers' 2023 coaching staff announced

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- There will be a few new faces in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout this year. The Timber Rattlers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced minor league coaching staff assignments Wednesday. Joe Ayrault returns for his second season leading the Rattlers. Ken Joyce is the new hitting...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
97ZOK

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy