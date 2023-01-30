Read full article on original website
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023
Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index so far this year. That's on the back of a massive selloff in Adani Group's listed businesses and the broader Indian market. Adani's listed companies have come under significant pressure following a short-seller attack. India's billionaires are not having a...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
What is Hindenburg Research, firm accusing Adani of fraud?
NEW YORK (AP) — Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world’s richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of “a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” It cited two years of research, including talks with former Adani senior executives and reviews of thousands of documents. The Adani Group has blasted the accusations, calling them “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts.” Nevertheless, Hindenburg’s scorching allegations have caused the fortune of Adani Group’s founder, Gautam Adani, to slide by more than $34 billion in just a week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. Here’s a look at the firm behind all the movement:
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn
The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.
Gautam Adani is tumbling down the ranking of the world's richest people, and he's already lost $28 billion in the first month of 2023
Gautam Adani — Asia's richest person — saw his wealth plunge over $20 billion on Friday alone, per Bloomberg. The wealth wipeout followed a crash in the shares of his listed businesses, after a bombshell short-seller report. Adani is now the world's 7th richest person — down from...
Indian regulator looking into $86 billion Adani share wipeout
BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is examining a rout in the shares of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, as the losses triggered by a scathing U.S. short-seller report ballooned on Wednesday to $86 billion.
What’s in the BBC’s Modi documentary? The six main claims
India has lashed out at the BBC after a documentary aired claims that prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the state’s chief minister.Mr Modi has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the course of the religious riots that left more than 1,000 people – most of them Muslims – dead in his state, but the allegations have continued to shadow him even after becoming prime minister in 2014 and securing a landslide second term in 2019. Last year India’s Supreme Court gave Mr Modi a clean chit as it dismissed a...
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
India Banned a BBC Documentary Critical of Modi. Here's How People Are Watching Anyway
As India censors the BBC's "India: The Modi Question," many are turning to QR codes and pirate websites to share the film.
Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices.
AOL Corp
Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big setback to Indian tycoon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share offering marks a...
Adani Group abandons share offer as crisis triggered by fraud claims escalates
The stock plunge engulfing Adani Group companies gathered pace on Thursday after the Indian conglomerate abandoned its share offer in an escalating crisis triggered by fraud claims that has cut more than US$100bn in value from the power-to-ports empire. The conglomerate’s flagship listed company, Adani Enterprises, along with Adani Ports...
torquenews.com
Tesla Might Be Close To Opening A Factory In Indonesia In Exchange For Nickel Mining Rights
According to reports, Tesla is close to signing a deal to open a manufacturing facility in Indonesia. The country has the highest nickel deposit in the world and Tesla's decision appears to be necessitated by Indonasia's ban on raw nickel exports, and the EV maker's decision to enter into nickel mining.
