Four-star tight end commits to Wisconsin

The Badgers received the commitment of Grant Stec, a four-star tight end from Algonquin, Illinois on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 220 pound athlete is a member of the class of 2024 and will join the Badgers after he completes his final season at Harry D Jacobs High School.

Stec chose Madison over 14 other Division 1 offers, becoming the highest ever rated tight end in Wisconsin history. In addition to that, he became the second player to commit to the Badgers from the class of 2024, joining four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas).

With the addition of Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) at head coach and Phil Longo (North Carolina) at offensive coordinator, recruits like Stec and Mettauer will likely become regulars for the program moving forward.