The Buzz Adams Morning Show

1st LEGAL Poker Room Open in El Paso

First things first…gambling is “illegal” in Texas. Sure, we’ve got a state lottery but that’s not really considered gambling, I guess. Now, El Paso has a place where poker lovers of all skill levels can go and play the game they love WITHOUT running afoul of the law.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP adds 22 signees to 2023 signing class on National Signing Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP announced the addition of 13 new players that signed with the program on National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon. The Miners also announced nine other players that signed between the December early signing period and Feb. 1, making for a total of 39 players in the Class of 2023. […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976

The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

National Signing Day 2023: Borderland High School Round-up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A myriad of Borderland high school athletes put pen to paper with Division I programs on Wednesday on National Signing Day. First at Canutillo, four-star running back LJ Martin signed with BYU, flipping his commitment from Stanford on Signing Day. Andress running back Malcolm Anderson signed with Army after committing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart dead at 59

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart died on Jan. 28 at the age of 59. Lockhart played for UTEP from 1981 to 1985. Those teams were coached by the legendary Don Haskins. Lockhart played in two NCAA Tournaments with UTEP. Lockhart is 10th all time at UTEP in career assists […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

In a signing day switch-up, LJ Martin signs with BYU instead of Stanford

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you live in El Paso and know anything about high school football, you'd know the name LJ Martin. The four-star running back from Canutillo has shined for the eagles over the years, producing scintillating football every Friday night but now it's time for him to take his talents elsewhere.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Four Borderland high school teams earn top 25 ranking in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -For the second week in a row, four Borderland high school basketball teams are in the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. In Class 5A boys, Chapin moved up three spots from last week’s rankings as they now hold the No. 20 spot. Chapin is 21-6 […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso of hosts ‘Heart Walk’ at Scenic Drive

EL PASO, Texas -- February is American Heart Month and the City of El Paso is doing their part to try and spread awareness about heart health through this year's Heart Walk at Scenic Drive. The 3k walk is being hosted by Live Active El Paso in conjunction with The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Coldest day this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. Well bundle up a lot more we are looking at our coldest day this week!🥶🧥🧣🧤. Also don’t forget those umbrellas we are tracking some rain this afternoon!🌂☔️. However, we going to warm back...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police block off Phoenix Ave. and Hawkins Blvd. in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins Boulevard northbound Wednesday night. The roads are located right near the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus. We are working to learn more information and will update this story as information becomes available. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
spotlightepnews.com

TACO TUESDAY? EVERY DAY IS TACO DAY AT DQ RESTAURANTS IN EL PASO

BEDFORD, Texas (January 31, 2023) – Ah, tacos. Glorious hand-held bursts of spicy, crunchy wonderfulness. Tacos are so beloved they even have their own day. But in Texas, you can get tacos every day at one of the nearly 600 participating DQ® restaurants in Texas. The Texas T-Brand...
