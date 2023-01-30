Read full article on original website
1st LEGAL Poker Room Open in El Paso
First things first…gambling is “illegal” in Texas. Sure, we’ve got a state lottery but that’s not really considered gambling, I guess. Now, El Paso has a place where poker lovers of all skill levels can go and play the game they love WITHOUT running afoul of the law.
UTEP adds 22 signees to 2023 signing class on National Signing Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP announced the addition of 13 new players that signed with the program on National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon. The Miners also announced nine other players that signed between the December early signing period and Feb. 1, making for a total of 39 players in the Class of 2023. […]
New Mexico State adds 10 more players to 38-man signing class on Signing Day
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State added 10 players to its 2023 signing class on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Aggies, who inked 28 players during the early signing period in December, added a pair of Power-5 players on Wednesday in Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin and Wyoming defensive back Keonte Glitton. […]
KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976
The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
El Paso, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Paso. The Coronado High School - El Paso basketball team will have a game with Americas High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. The Eastwood High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
National Signing Day 2023: Borderland High School Round-up
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A myriad of Borderland high school athletes put pen to paper with Division I programs on Wednesday on National Signing Day. First at Canutillo, four-star running back LJ Martin signed with BYU, flipping his commitment from Stanford on Signing Day. Andress running back Malcolm Anderson signed with Army after committing […]
Former UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart dead at 59
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart died on Jan. 28 at the age of 59. Lockhart played for UTEP from 1981 to 1985. Those teams were coached by the legendary Don Haskins. Lockhart played in two NCAA Tournaments with UTEP. Lockhart is 10th all time at UTEP in career assists […]
In a signing day switch-up, LJ Martin signs with BYU instead of Stanford
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you live in El Paso and know anything about high school football, you'd know the name LJ Martin. The four-star running back from Canutillo has shined for the eagles over the years, producing scintillating football every Friday night but now it's time for him to take his talents elsewhere.
Four Borderland high school teams earn top 25 ranking in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -For the second week in a row, four Borderland high school basketball teams are in the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. In Class 5A boys, Chapin moved up three spots from last week’s rankings as they now hold the No. 20 spot. Chapin is 21-6 […]
Drivers heading east during Texas Winter storm return to El Paso
VAN HORN, Texas (KFOX14) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and other parts of the U.S. Tuesday. Some El Pasoans on the road near the Permian Basin said the icy weather is too dangerous to be out. Veronica De La Cruz was headed to Houston on Interstate 10...
McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
City of El Paso of hosts ‘Heart Walk’ at Scenic Drive
EL PASO, Texas -- February is American Heart Month and the City of El Paso is doing their part to try and spread awareness about heart health through this year's Heart Walk at Scenic Drive. The 3k walk is being hosted by Live Active El Paso in conjunction with The...
Ice storm causes flight cancelations for El Pasoans and major crash near Van Horn
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ice storms in most of Texas caused flight cancelations and delays along with accidents and road closures. “They just told me that it had been delayed by a couple of hours,” said Jan Thune from Las Cruces who was trying to get to Dallas. “We had a connection flight in […]
Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
El Pasoans Miss the Former DJ of the Himalaya Ride at Western Playland
Western Playland is gearing up to open up for another season and I have to admit, it's been awhile since I've been to the amusement park, I guess I haven't done a good job at eating my broccoli. If there's one thing from Western Playland that I think we can...
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Coldest day this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. Well bundle up a lot more we are looking at our coldest day this week!🥶🧥🧣🧤. Also don’t forget those umbrellas we are tracking some rain this afternoon!🌂☔️. However, we going to warm back...
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
El Paso police block off Phoenix Ave. and Hawkins Blvd. in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins Boulevard northbound Wednesday night. The roads are located right near the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus. We are working to learn more information and will update this story as information becomes available. Sign up to...
TACO TUESDAY? EVERY DAY IS TACO DAY AT DQ RESTAURANTS IN EL PASO
BEDFORD, Texas (January 31, 2023) – Ah, tacos. Glorious hand-held bursts of spicy, crunchy wonderfulness. Tacos are so beloved they even have their own day. But in Texas, you can get tacos every day at one of the nearly 600 participating DQ® restaurants in Texas. The Texas T-Brand...
