Pawhuska, OK

Pawhuska Journal

Bruce Malone

Bruce Malone, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. Bruce was the youngest of 8 and raised in Pomona, California. He moved to Hemet CA in 1970 graduating from Hemet High School in 1974. Bruce had...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pawhuska Journal

Cartwright wants to address survival of rural EMS

District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright on Jan. 17 told his county board colleagues that his focus, as he represents the board’s interest in regard to rural ambulance service in Osage County, will be specifically on “the survival of rural EMS.”. District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt and District 1...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
TULSA, OK
edmondoutlook.com

Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America

Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds

Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting 'Rack Madness' event

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma

In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pawhuska Journal

Jerome Fink

Jerome Edward Fink, 87, of Dewey, joined his beloved wife, Carol Ann Fink, in Heaven on Monday, Jan. 30. Survivors include 6 children, Jeri Bridwell and husband John, Rocky Fink, Jodi Reed, Jackie Stokes, Rusty Fink and wife Teri, and Jamie Smith and husband Alex; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Jenny Fink; 14 grandchildren, Justin, Jay, Brandon, Ryan, Shayla, Bastian, Tyler, Jordan, Jared, Keenen, Dylan, Zayne, Austin, and Collin; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia; his parents; his brother, Chet Jr.; and his sister, Becky.
DEWEY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

How Oklahoma Lawmakers Seek to Change Elections and Ballot Initiatives

With the 2024 presidential election cycle on the horizon, Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced more than 90 election and voting bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. About one-fifth of these proposals are shell bills titled “Oklahoma Elections Reform Act of 2023.” Lawmakers will be tasked with adding more substantive language before the bills are considered.
OKLAHOMA STATE
JudyD

Ryan Walters Plans to Purge Oklahoma of Teachers Who Push "Liberal Indoctrination" While Being Paid Two Salaries

Oklahoma teachers need to be held accountable for indoctrinating the children in this state, according to State School Superintendent Ryan Walters. Oklahoma has a new Superintendent of Schools in charge. Ryan Walters, formerly Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO), was sworn in on January 9, and immediately drew attention to the issues he plans to address:
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

