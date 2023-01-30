Read full article on original website
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
Tulsa Boys Home seeks adoptive, foster parents
The Tulsa Boys’ Home is looking for foster and adoptive parents for the children at its facility. It is a new initiative.
News On 6
OK Secretary Of Education Requests Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Spending From Universities
The Oklahoma Secretary of Education wants to know how much universities are paying for Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs. Ryan Walters said that money should be funneled elsewhere. News 9’s Feliz Romero sat down with both sides of the argument to gather the story. “We need to move away...
Oklahoma senator files bill to provide relief for rural hospitals
“In rural communities, hospitals provide essential medical services, and provide critically needed jobs in the area,” Burns said.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Pawhuska Journal
Bruce Malone
Bruce Malone, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. Bruce was the youngest of 8 and raised in Pomona, California. He moved to Hemet CA in 1970 graduating from Hemet High School in 1974. Bruce had...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approves new rules for shipping mail-order medications
The Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approved new rules Wednesday that would regulate how Oklahomans receive mail-order medications.
Pawhuska Journal
Cartwright wants to address survival of rural EMS
District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright on Jan. 17 told his county board colleagues that his focus, as he represents the board’s interest in regard to rural ambulance service in Osage County, will be specifically on “the survival of rural EMS.”. District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt and District 1...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
edmondoutlook.com
Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America
Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds
Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma
In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
Pawhuska Journal
Jerome Fink
Jerome Edward Fink, 87, of Dewey, joined his beloved wife, Carol Ann Fink, in Heaven on Monday, Jan. 30. Survivors include 6 children, Jeri Bridwell and husband John, Rocky Fink, Jodi Reed, Jackie Stokes, Rusty Fink and wife Teri, and Jamie Smith and husband Alex; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Jenny Fink; 14 grandchildren, Justin, Jay, Brandon, Ryan, Shayla, Bastian, Tyler, Jordan, Jared, Keenen, Dylan, Zayne, Austin, and Collin; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia; his parents; his brother, Chet Jr.; and his sister, Becky.
Yahoo Sports
Oklahoma schools are again the focus of culture-war bills during 2023 legislative session
Culture-war debates could reignite at the Oklahoma state Capitol with a slew of bills filed ahead of the legislative session proposing further limits on discussions of gender identity, sexual orientation and other social issues in public schools. GOP-filed bills are looking to build on existing laws that already restrict certain...
oklahomawatch.org
How Oklahoma Lawmakers Seek to Change Elections and Ballot Initiatives
With the 2024 presidential election cycle on the horizon, Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced more than 90 election and voting bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. About one-fifth of these proposals are shell bills titled “Oklahoma Elections Reform Act of 2023.” Lawmakers will be tasked with adding more substantive language before the bills are considered.
Ryan Walters Plans to Purge Oklahoma of Teachers Who Push "Liberal Indoctrination" While Being Paid Two Salaries
Oklahoma teachers need to be held accountable for indoctrinating the children in this state, according to State School Superintendent Ryan Walters. Oklahoma has a new Superintendent of Schools in charge. Ryan Walters, formerly Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO), was sworn in on January 9, and immediately drew attention to the issues he plans to address:
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
