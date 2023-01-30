Read full article on original website
Related
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization
A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
Pawhuska Journal
Bruce Malone
Bruce Malone, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. Bruce was the youngest of 8 and raised in Pomona, California. He moved to Hemet CA in 1970 graduating from Hemet High School in 1974. Bruce had...
Pawhuska Journal
Jerome Fink
Jerome Edward Fink, 87, of Dewey, joined his beloved wife, Carol Ann Fink, in Heaven on Monday, Jan. 30. Survivors include 6 children, Jeri Bridwell and husband John, Rocky Fink, Jodi Reed, Jackie Stokes, Rusty Fink and wife Teri, and Jamie Smith and husband Alex; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Jenny Fink; 14 grandchildren, Justin, Jay, Brandon, Ryan, Shayla, Bastian, Tyler, Jordan, Jared, Keenen, Dylan, Zayne, Austin, and Collin; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia; his parents; his brother, Chet Jr.; and his sister, Becky.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
News On 6
Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother
Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating
The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 25-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
Pawhuska Journal
GRAND Mental Health named awards finalist
GRAND Mental Health, which provides services in Pawhuska, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards.Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, GRAND is one of 21 organizations named finalists for the esteemed awards presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP).“This nomination represents our commitment to changing the landscape of mental health in Oklahoma,” remarked GRAND Mental Health Chief Executive Officer Larry Smith. “Everyone should have access to quality care, and it is ourhonor to provide innovative services across the state.”Finalists were evaluated by a respected group of community leaders from across the state. The Commission, chaired by Phil Lakin, Jr., includes Kathie Coyle, Lisa Greenlee, Alana Hughes, Seth Fairchild, Courtney Knoblock, SarahRoberts, Wendi Schuur, Meg Salyer, and Mary Kate Wilson.“The ONE Award recipients are selected not only for the excellence of their program delivery and internal management,” said Lakin, “but also for their innovation, leadership in the sector and response from the communities they serve.”GRAND Chief Operations Officer Josh Cantwell shared, “We are constantly growing and innovating at GRAND. With 27 clinics across 13 counties, we are on the forefront of mental health care every day. Recognition at this level showsOklahomans that our work is about serving them.”On April 22, finalists will gather at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the announcement of the 2023 ONE Awards winners.
Tulsa church holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
A historically black Tulsa church, Morning Star Baptist, held a prayer vigil Sunday for Tyre Nichols.
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
sumnernewscow.com
Police chase starting in Wellington results in rollover accident and arrest of Ponca City man
Sumner Newscow report – A police chase initiated in Wellington resulted in the arrest of Owen Eugen Legleiter, 18, of Ponca City, Okla., on Monday afternoon. The car chase started when Wellington Police Department officers discovered Legleiter was driving a stolen vehicle. The WPD called off the pursuit, and Conway Springs police resumed the chase, ending just southeast of Clearwater at around 3 p.m.
KTUL
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country
---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
ocolly.com
Inclement weather forces campus closures
Students and staff can leave early Monday. Oklahoma State announced campus offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Monday because of inclement weather. Stillwater is under a winter weather advisory until noon Wednesday. Remaining classes after 2:30 are canceled for Stillwater, OSU-Tulsa and online. Campuses will be closed and classes are...
cushingcitizen.com
Payne County Arrests
The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. (Spencer Humphrey)
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
1600kush.com
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
Comments / 0