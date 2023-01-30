[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like two beloved spots in the Porter Square section of Cambridge face a very uncertain future. Cambridge Day confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the owners of Christopher's will not be reopening the place and that Toad--which is next door--may be going away as well, depending on whether Cambridge Eats and Beats (the group that also runs Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge) sells the building or just sells the restaurant and the bar to new owners. Christopher's has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 while Toad did reopen--and according to co-owner Holly Heslop, it will remain open "until we turn over the keys to someone."

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO