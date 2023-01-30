Read full article on original website
WCVB
ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA
NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
Watertown News
The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:
The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
thejustice.org
Brandeis fines getting out of control
Brandeis currently ranks as the 57th most expensive college in the country with an average cost of attendance around $75,000. As the Justice editorial board, we find it hard to comprehend why a university as expensive as Brandeis would be on the hunt to fine students every chance they get.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
hot969boston.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
Pawn Stars coming to Massachusetts in search of historical finds
Pawn Stars on the History Channel has announced they will be on the road with two stops in Massachusetts.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
travel50states.com
8 Stops for History Lovers Near Boston, MA
It is truly amazing how much history is packed into Boston, Massachusetts, with its Freedom Trail, Tea Party Museum, and Boston Common, sights of some of Colonial America’s most notable events. But the surrounding area is just as incredible! You can spend a lot of time exploring all there is to see. We based ourselves at the Element Lexington (in Lexington) for 5 days to explore the area. Here are my 8 stops for history lovers near Boston, MA:
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
nbcboston.com
Future of 2 Beloved Spots in Cambridge's Porter Square in Doubt
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like two beloved spots in the Porter Square section of Cambridge face a very uncertain future. Cambridge Day confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the owners of Christopher's will not be reopening the place and that Toad--which is next door--may be going away as well, depending on whether Cambridge Eats and Beats (the group that also runs Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge) sells the building or just sells the restaurant and the bar to new owners. Christopher's has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 while Toad did reopen--and according to co-owner Holly Heslop, it will remain open "until we turn over the keys to someone."
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
worcestermag.com
'The Last Deal' with Worcester's Anthony Molinari set for release
The upcoming release of the independent action crime drama "The Last Deal," starring Worcester native and former St. Peter-Marian High School football star Anthony Molinari, shows that you can shoot for the stars. For Molinari, a preschool and elementary school teacher who left Worcester to try his luck as a...
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
What exactly is wind chill, and how is it calculated? Boston braces for arctic blast.
Massachusetts is set to experience extreme cold this week, and powerful wind gusts could make it even more dangerous. Later this week, an icy blast of arctic air is expected to sweep over Massachusetts, plunging the state into sub-zero temperatures. To make matters worse, wind gusts could reach 33 mph...
Drive time on Mass. Pike skyrockets following crash in Brighton
The drive time on a section of the Massachusetts Turnpike skyrocketed Monday morning following a crash in Brighton.
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
