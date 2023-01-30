ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PJLaws
2d ago

Jordan is awesome. He is probably the hardest working, honest congressman in DC. Rest assured, he will expose the left and ALL their corruption! Finally integrity, strength and the will to stop the conservative suppression going on in Washington, by THIS leader.

Maxie
2d ago

Yeah, every time the Republicans have their investigations of Democrats it winds they find more criminality of Trump and his team. Remember the Durham investigation?!🤪

LNAF
2d ago

Death threats aren't protected speech, honey, but I wouldn't expect someone who thinks subpoenas are optional to get that.

