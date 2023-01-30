ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners' Jeff Lebby A Candidate For Alabama OC Job

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss the continuing rumors of Alabama's interest in Jeff Lebby as the new offensive coordinator.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

