ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnji7_0kVnVVDj00

Here are six live shows this week.

1Tennessee Songwriters

Monday, January 28, 6 pm

Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue North, Nashville

The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for a spot in the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The judging panel will include Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Nashville-based recording artist and former NBC “The Voice” Finalist, Patrick Thomas.

Event is free, register here.

2Destroy Lonely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Rcup_0kVnVVDj00

Wednesday, February 1, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1603 Clinton Street, Nashville

The Atlanta rapper Bobby Wardell Sandimanie II who goes by Destroy Lonely and is best known for his album No Stylist.

Find tickets here.

3My 2000’s Playlist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hulku_0kVnVVDj00

Saturday, February 4, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

My 2000’s Playlist: Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Ma$e, Fabolous, Lloyd, Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins, Amerie and DJ Livia. The knockout roster of artists are the definition of 2000’s nostalgia that will make you want to live like it is yesterday.

Find tickets here.

4Grand Ole Opry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knj4D_0kVnVVDj00

Saturday, February 4, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry will unveil a new stage set tonight with guest performances from Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, The War and Treaty and who knows will show up as a surprise guest.

Find tickets here.

5Latin Fiesta!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oEQn_0kVnVVDj00

Friday, February 3, 8 pm

Revel in the joyous exuberance and irresistible dance rhythms of Arturo Márquez’s showstopping new violin concerto, Fandango. It was written especially for dynamic virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers, and she joins Giancarlo Guerrero and the Nashville Symphony for these performances.

Find tickets here.

6Mitchell Tenpenny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yhyeg_0kVnVVDj00

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, 8 pm

Tenpenny came to the area to play football in college, but it was the draw of music that brought him to take a songwriting class with an end of class performance at the Bluebird Cafe. From there, after his songs were recorded by other artists, he was encourage to start his own career.

Find tickets here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sumner County Source

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Headed to Nashville

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is making a stop in Nashville reports Consequence.  The tour will begin in the UK and stops at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 17th in support of her latest album Renaissance. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6th. The post Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Headed to Nashville appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer

Bryan Adams announced on social media the ‘So Happy it Hurts’ tour in 2023 will head out to 26 cities this summer. Joining Adams as special guests will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off in Baltimore before heading to Nashville on Saturday, June 17th. Get PRE-SALE tickets TODAY at 10am […] The post Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Makes Nashville Debut at TPAC May 2-7

Single tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center announce that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s ALADDIN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in TPAC’s Jackson Hall on Tuesday, May 2, and play a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, May 7.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville

Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr....
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Golf.com

King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown

King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. WWS has already provided state-of-the-art facilities to multiple facets of the entertainment industry including tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars, production facilities for diverse content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, commercials, episodic television series, and feature films.
SPRING HILL, TN
blondevoyagenashville.com

Nashville | Brunch And Bottomless Mimosas At STK Steakhouse

Since Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed earlier this year, I’ve been at a loss for where to eat. Knowing the number of restaurants in Nashville, that may seem ridiculous to many of you, but Arnold’s was my ride-or-die. I’d go there for a cocktail and grab a quick dinner. Still, most importantly, I’d find myself there on many Saturdays praying that the Nashville bachelorettes and downtown tourists had not depleted the 7-Up Pancake supply.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Nashville Soccer Club Mascot Tempo the Coyote Launches Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club for 2023 Season

Nashville Soccer Club announced that Tempo the Coyote, the club’s official mascot, has launched Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club as part of his month-long birthday celebrations. Tempo the Coyote’s Band, which is now on sale here, is a kids club for young Nashville SC fans of all ages to become an official band member led by frontman Tempo the Coyote. In the wild, a group of coyotes is called a ‘band,’ so music knowledge or skills are not required for membership.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman shot in Green Hills

New video from MNPD shows the moments a woman was shot while walking through a Green Hills neighborhood. New video from MNPD shows the moments a woman was shot while walking through a Green Hills neighborhood. New TN bill filed would allow guns on all school …. The bill would...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy