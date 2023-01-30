ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Announces HEROES Fire Safety Program

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpBqD_0kVnVSZY00

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce the launch of HEROES (“Helping Educate Residents On Safety”), a new fire safety education and recognition program.

Created to raise awareness about the importance of home fire safety, HEROES gives licensed real-estate agents and home inspectors fire safety educational materials designed to share information about fire safety when they are in the homes of their clients. In return for sharing these materials, the licensed professionals will get an opportunity to associate their businesses with potentially life-saving fire safety messages each time they are with their clients.

“As Tennessee’s state fire marshal, I know that raising awareness about the importance of home fire safety will help save the lives of homeowners and Tennessee firefighters, alike” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “The HEROES program is the perfect synergy between the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Division of Regulatory Boards. Giving real-estate agents and home inspectors these memorable, easy-to-remember fire safety messages can help reduce the risk of fire fatalities in our communities and create a safer, stronger Tennessee.”

The HEROES program combines the resources of the SFMO with the Division of Regulatory Boards, which regulates over 300,000 professionals through its 26 regulatory programs. Tennessee real-estate agents and home inspectors can participate in the HEROES program by following these simple steps:

  • Licensed real-estate agents and home inspectors who are interested in participating should send an email to [email protected] and provide their contact information including name, mailing address, and current phone number.
  • Once our team has verified that the participating individual is actively licensed by TDCI, a free HEROES starter kit will be sent to licensees. Kits include fire safety postcards and magnets that can be personalized with licensee’s contact information.
  • Once participants receive the HEROES kits, they’re encouraged to share their successes and messages via social media channels. The more creative, the better!

“As we have seen demonstrated through ten years of success with the ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’ smoke alarm program, volunteers can make the difference when it comes to helping raise awareness of about fire safety,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety Gary Farley. “I hope that Tennessee real-estate agents and home inspectors will show their commitment to their community by participating in this important program.”

For additional information, visit our HEROES page today.

Comments / 0

Related
Sumner County Source

147 Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive Equipment Grants

$5 Million Total Will Support Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments in 2023. The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Cattlemen's Association Announces Winners of Top Tier Program - 1-Rutherford and 5-Bedford County Winners

MURFREESBORO, TN—The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recognized over 30 youth members for their success in the fifth year of the Tennessee’s Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health points program. The winners were recognized at the TCA Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, held on January 21st at the Lane Agri-Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Littleton's committee recommends changes to juvenile justice system

The General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met last week to announce legislative recommendations to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, as well as the broader juvenile justice system in Tennessee. In June 2022, Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron...
SOMERVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents

From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention held Jan. 19-21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Forty-nine fairs received...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Jury reaches verdict in Caitlyn Kaufman case

Clarksville saw sleet and freezing rain amid the latest winter event. Cancellations and delays reported at Nashville BNA. Winter weather continues to impact flights over at Nashville International Airport. Hundreds in Tennessee without power amid winter event. Hundreds across Tennessee are without power amid the latest winter event. WeGo regional...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year

School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy