Hendersonville, TN

The Women Impacting the Community Luncheon Takes Place on February 14th

By Jennifer Haley
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
Photo from Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce

The Women Impacting the Community Luncheon date is set for February 14th, 2023 at the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club (550 Johnny Cash Pkwy Hendersonville, TN 37075)

Women Impacting the Community is a luncheon dedicated to encourage and empower female business professionals to create heartfelt, meaningful relationships with one another that will strengthen the Hendersonville community. This luncheon will consist of motivating guest speakers, awards, prizes, and a chance to “Kick off your Heels”.

This event will leave you feeling inspired. Men are welcome, women are just required!

Reserve your ticket today HERE

Doors open at 10:30am. Non Chamber members are welcome to attend.

For more local events visit https://sumnercountysource.com/events/

Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

