2 Santa Barbara Murder Defendants Make Brief Court Appearances

Two of the men charged with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man on Santa Barbara’s waterfront made brief court appearances on Wednesday. Their cases were continued to Feb. 17 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Four Santa Barbara men have been arrested and criminally charged in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Anti-Semitic Fliers in Isla Vista

Public officials are strongly condemning the distribution this week of hateful, anti-Semitic fliers in Isla Vista. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fliers, which were found inside plastic bags left on roadways around the community adjacent to UCSB on Tuesday. “Sheriff Bill Brown would like to...
ISLA VISTA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Gunman shoots man in Santa Barbara

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Barbara on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Responders arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding from a single gunshot wound. [KCOY]. Emergency personnel transported the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

931 Mission Ridge Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103

Mountain Views on Mission Ridge. Originally constructed in 1966, this serene ranch style home is both private and rural, while being just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. Featuring four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths, this approximately 2100 square-foot single-level home has dramatic mountain views framed by multiple French doors leading to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings give the living room a sense of volume. Newly refinished oak flooring throughout most of the home give it a decidedly contemporary feel, while fireplaces in both the living and family rooms make it feel like home. Kitchen and baths are very functional as-is yet offer an opportunity for one to make them one’s own.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Two Anti-Semitic Incidents Centered Near UCSB Campus Leave Community Shocked

On Monday, UC Santa Barbara students and staff were shocked to discover anti-Semitic messages scrawled on a chalkboard of an Israeli Politics class on campus. One statement specifically read, “From the river to the sea,” referring to a common phrase symbolizing the total elimination of the State of Israel and Palestinian control from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Carjacking, Pursuit Land 2 in Custody

A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested following a carjacking and pursuit in Santa Maria late Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
SANTA MARIA, CA

