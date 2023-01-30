Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project
For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.
Noozhawk
2 Santa Barbara Murder Defendants Make Brief Court Appearances
Two of the men charged with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man on Santa Barbara’s waterfront made brief court appearances on Wednesday. Their cases were continued to Feb. 17 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Four Santa Barbara men have been arrested and criminally charged in...
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Anti-Semitic Fliers in Isla Vista
Public officials are strongly condemning the distribution this week of hateful, anti-Semitic fliers in Isla Vista. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fliers, which were found inside plastic bags left on roadways around the community adjacent to UCSB on Tuesday. “Sheriff Bill Brown would like to...
Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff addresses antisemitic fliers in Isla Vista
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says antisemitic messages have recently been distributed in the Isla Vista area.
Santa Maria attorney selected to serve as San Luis Obispo Co. judge
A new judge has been selected to serve in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
calcoastnews.com
Gunman shoots man in Santa Barbara
A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Barbara on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Responders arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding from a single gunshot wound. [KCOY]. Emergency personnel transported the...
Noozhawk
931 Mission Ridge Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103
Mountain Views on Mission Ridge. Originally constructed in 1966, this serene ranch style home is both private and rural, while being just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. Featuring four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths, this approximately 2100 square-foot single-level home has dramatic mountain views framed by multiple French doors leading to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings give the living room a sense of volume. Newly refinished oak flooring throughout most of the home give it a decidedly contemporary feel, while fireplaces in both the living and family rooms make it feel like home. Kitchen and baths are very functional as-is yet offer an opportunity for one to make them one’s own.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County completes purchase of new warehouse
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has purchased a new warehouse in southern Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Anti-Semitic Incidents Centered Near UCSB Campus Leave Community Shocked
On Monday, UC Santa Barbara students and staff were shocked to discover anti-Semitic messages scrawled on a chalkboard of an Israeli Politics class on campus. One statement specifically read, “From the river to the sea,” referring to a common phrase symbolizing the total elimination of the State of Israel and Palestinian control from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley
The first cannabis dispensary officially opened in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bicyclist hit, injured in Santa Maria
A bicyclist was hit by a truck in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element
The Glen Annie Golf Course and the old Walmart parcel in Orcutt are among the sites included in the County's eight year plan for new housing. The post Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Kristen Sneddon Wants Specific Plan for La Cumbre Plaza to Provide Affordable Housing
Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board made a mistake by not funding a specific plan for La Cumbre Plaza, but it’s not too late to bring everyone together to build more housing in Santa Barbara. Sneddon, the District 4 council...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CASA of Santa Barbara County is seeking child advocate volunteers
The non-profit organization Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is looking for child advocate volunteers. The post CASA of Santa Barbara County is seeking child advocate volunteers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Carjacking, Pursuit Land 2 in Custody
A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested following a carjacking and pursuit in Santa Maria late Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton
A female driver was transported to Marion Medical Center with minor injuries following a car rollover on HWY 101 north a half mile south of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
