6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
Here are six live shows this week.

1Tennessee Songwriters

Monday, January 28, 6 pm

Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue North, Nashville

The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for a spot in the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The judging panel will include Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Nashville-based recording artist and former NBC “The Voice” Finalist, Patrick Thomas.

Event is free, register here.

2Destroy Lonely

Wednesday, February 1, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1603 Clinton Street, Nashville

The Atlanta rapper Bobby Wardell Sandimanie II who goes by Destroy Lonely and is best known for his album No Stylist.

Find tickets here.

3My 2000’s Playlist

Saturday, February 4, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

My 2000’s Playlist: Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Ma$e, Fabolous, Lloyd, Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins, Amerie and DJ Livia. The knockout roster of artists are the definition of 2000’s nostalgia that will make you want to live like it is yesterday.

Find tickets here.

4Grand Ole Opry

Saturday, February 4, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry will unveil a new stage set tonight with guest performances from Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, The War and Treaty and who knows will show up as a surprise guest.

Find tickets here.

5Latin Fiesta!

Friday, February 3, 8 pm

Revel in the joyous exuberance and irresistible dance rhythms of Arturo Márquez’s showstopping new violin concerto, Fandango. It was written especially for dynamic virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers, and she joins Giancarlo Guerrero and the Nashville Symphony for these performances.

Find tickets here.

6Mitchell Tenpenny

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, 8 pm

Tenpenny came to the area to play football in college, but it was the draw of music that brought him to take a songwriting class with an end of class performance at the Bluebird Cafe. From there, after his songs were recorded by other artists, he was encourage to start his own career.

Find tickets here.

Davidson County Source

