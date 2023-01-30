National Youth Leadership Council to Host the Annual National Service-Learning Conference

The National Youth Leadership Council, in partnership with Volunteer Tennessee the Tennessee Afterschool Network, and United Way Tennessee are honored to host the Annual National Service-Learning Conference, now in its 34th year.

Join us April 2-5, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee for learning, inspiration and connection!

This conference is more than workshops and keynote addresses; it is an extension of the classroom, allowing for the youth and adult attendees to be part of a national movement. Throughout the conference, youth plan programming, emcee plenary sessions, inspire attendees through keynote addresses, and lead workshops for youth and adult peers from around the world. Youth are given the opportunity to create something so spectacular that it changes how adults perceive all young people — as solutions to real problems.