TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Leap, Die, Repeat
While the whole premise of the Quantum Leap Project is that wrongs in the past can be set right, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11 takes that to eleven when it takes not one but five leaps to figure out the solution. Why Ben gets caught in a loop on...
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11 Review: The Good Boy
Who else teared up when "Buddy's" real family came to reclaim their dog?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 11, it seemed like Shaun and Lea were adding a stray, injured dog to their new family... only for another family to claim him. Now that Shaun has warmed to...
TV Fanatic
The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Everyone Wanted to be on This Ship
The Ark opened with impressive effects but a tired story. The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 told a familiar story of a crew in stasis being woken early unintentionally. Sadly, the show didn't add anything new to this overused plot device. Going into the series, there was a sense of...
TV Fanatic
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Premiere Review: Who Do You Trust?
La Brea quickly grabbed our attention by setting up emotional arcs, survival storylines, and murder mysteries in their two-hour midseason premiere. There were many lives at stake on La Brea Season 2 Episode 8 and La Brea Season 2 Episode 9. The series upped their storytelling and jumped in promptly.
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Miguel
Cases may get solved, but new mysteries abound. Lines got drawn on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 5 among the Grant/Batista family. The siblings are at such odds that it not only drove a wedge between them but has done the same between the kids and their parents.
Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch
With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
TV Fanatic
All American Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Feel It In The Air
Could Billy have handled his secret job offer any worse?. It was hard to envision how after All American Season 5 Episode 9. It was OK for Billy to be shocked when his old teammate, AD Barnes, surprised him with the GAU head-coaching job offer back on All American Season 5 Episode 7.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Round Table: Was the Bodiella Kiss Surprising?
Sharon returned to work just as a new member joined the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12. Bode and Gabriella also shared a passionate kiss that threatened to start another fire with how hot it was. Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Dale McGarrigle, and Denis Kimathi got...
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Cast Your Fate to the Wind
No matter what the future may look like at times, fate can always be changed, even if it’s difficult. As Mary and John try to figure out the identity of the mysterious man in the photograph, John’s fate is at the hands of a vampire on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9.
TV Fanatic
Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 2
Did Captain Strand and the 126 manage to save a woman from her mobile house?. On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 2, the team rushed to the home that had been taken over. Meanwhile, Owen had a run-in with his former nemesis Sgt. O'Brien. Elsewhere, Tommy asked Grace for...
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Review: Death Sentence
Metro Tim Bradford is the version of him that I didn't know we needed!. The action and emotional impact of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 were all over the map, ranging from amusing storylines and moments via Aaron to thrilling moments via Tim and shockingly heartbreaking ones with Nolan.
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-30-23: Stefan is Deprogrammed...Or Is He?
Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 1-30-23 suggest that Stefan will remember his love for Gabi after being deprogrammed. But this story can't end that easily, can it?. Rolf will be working in the not-so-secret room in the Dimera cellar rather than in his lab, with Gabi breathing down his neck and Stefan desperate to get out of her clutches. What could go wrong?
TV Fanatic
Night Court Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Dan Vs. Dating
Situational comedies lean heavily on the absurd at times. Night Court Season 1 Episode 4 is an example where it's best not to ask too many questions about the who, what, and why of any particular context. On the one hand, the humor of having Dan's first romantic exploit as...
TV Fanatic
Power Book II: Ghost Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at Starz
Power Book II: Ghost is not ending in the near future at Starz. The series has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its highly-anticipated March 17 season three premiere. Production has just begun in New York, with Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Takers) joining the cast as a new series regular.
TV Fanatic
Dr. Phil Ending After 21 Seasons
One of TV's most iconic daytime series is coming to an end. Dr. Phil McGraw announced Tuesday evening that his show would wrap up this spring following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. According to Variety, the hope is to keep the show's legacy continuing with repeats. Much like Judge...
TV Fanatic
The Ark's Cast and Crew Gave Us the Exclusive Scoop on SYFY's New Series
Syfy has often had many different Space Operas, and The Ark now joins the ranks. The Ark follows the crew of Ark One, which accidentally woke up early from their colonization trip. With more than a year before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of...
TV Fanatic
The Terminal List Renewed for Season 2; Prequel Series With Taylor Kitsch in the Works
Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is returning for a second season on Prime Video. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also in the works, Deadline reports. The Terminal List was a huge success for the streaming service upon its launch in July. Reviews weren't great, but the deciding factor...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Sets Season 6 Return Date
The 118 have narrowed down a return date. 9-1-1 Season 6 will resume on Monday, March 6, FOX has announced. The last fresh episode of the procedural drama aired on November 28, leaving fans with plenty of questions about when the show would be back. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: Melanie Lynskey Debuts As Joel and Ellie’s Latest Adversary
The trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 begins on a fun note, but it quickly becomes chaotic. We begin with Ellie waking up in the woods as Joel cooks coffee, something the teenager has never heard of before. When she and Joel make it to the...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: La Brea Craters, Night Court Continues to Drop
It wasn't a good night for many shows on the broadcast networks on the final Tuesday of January. La Brea returned from a lengthy hiatus with just 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49. The numbers in both metrics were around half the sinkhole drama's Season 2...
