Southern Arizona CCIM’s 31st Annual Economic Forecast on February 16th will be a Sellout – 100 Tickets Available!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
realestatedaily-news.com
NAI Horizon facilitates land lease in Pinal County for planned solar energy project
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA (February 1, 2023) – NAI Horizon facilitated a unique solar-related land lease on behalf of a Texas-based seller/landlord for approximately 147 acres of agricultural-zoned land in Pinal County. The buyer/lessee plans to build a solar energy production facility. The property, which sits one half mile north...
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Commercial Lease Report January 23-27, 2023
INDUSTRIAL – 3925 N BENAN VENTURE DR., TUCSON 85705, Central. Mygrant Glass Company, Inc. renewed their lease with EastGroup Properties, LP for 32,932 square feet of industrial space at Benan Center, 3925 N. Benan Venture Dr., Suite 4 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Jon Hansen with Industrial Property Group, represented the tenant.
AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states
AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson treasures: Kick off the first few months 2023 with these events
With music, local food and vendor workshops the Gem & Jam Festival is a charming combination of the art and culture that is characteristic of the city of Tucson. The three-day event has tickets for sale now. Tucson Gem and Mineral Show: Feb. 9-12 While events are currently happening for...
SignalsAZ
8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Fain Signature Group has listed 5 parcels for sale fronting the Villages at Lynx Creek in Dewey, AZ. The land is currently zoned Commercial C2 and can be considered for rezoning to Residential. The properties have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS). This location has easy access to Highway...
realestatedaily-news.com
Seven Community Leaders Elected to Tucson Airport Authority Membership
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 31, 2023 - Seven community leaders were elected to join the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) active membership at the TAA annual meeting Monday, January 23, 2023. An effort was made to increase diversity within the membership to better reflect demographics of the region and to and further advance the mission and vision of the TAA. With these additions, active membership is now at a total of 57. The TAA bylaws allow for 60 TAA Members.
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
realestatedaily-news.com
VIP Taxi to Occupy New Industrial Property – sold for $1.1 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 31, 2023 -- The 10,000-square-foot industrial building at 3740 E 43rd Place in Tucson sold for $1,090,000 ($25 PSF). Built in 1974, the property sits on .97 acres located off Dodge Blvd and 43rd Place. The transaction closed January 19, 2023. RICMICNIK LLC was the seller and...
southernarizonaguide.com
Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review
We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
gilavalleycentral.net
Mt. Graham Golf Club ranked one of the best in Arizona
SAFFORD —The Mt. Graham Golf Club has been ranked as one of the top-20 golf courses in Arizona. That’s according to NBC’s Golfpass online. Mt. Graham Golf Club is ranked No. 17 for Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona, with a ranking of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
realestatedaily-news.com
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in Glendale
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix. Portland, Ore., January 31, 2023 – Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel energy drinks, continues to thrive in Arizona with the announcement of a new drive-thru-only store in the Phoenix metro area. Founded in Oregon with more than 100 stores across seven states, Arizona is Black Rock Coffee Bar’s second largest market behind the Northwest. The boutique coffee chain now has 30 stores in Arizona with 25 located in the Phoenix metro area.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
knau.org
Earth Notes: African Americans in Arizona’s Timber Industry
In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the timber industry was drawn to the Colorado Plateau’s extensive pine forests. And African Americans played a big part in that industry. People of African descent had already come to the Southwest as early as the 1500s, with the Spaniards. After...
realestatedaily-news.com
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges
TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
AZFamily
Arizona to receive nearly $5 million in federal grants for road safety improvements
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Biden administration has announced that it will be granting $4.7 million to Arizona for road safety and improvements. Across the U.S., the Department of Transportation announced it will be handing out more than $800 million to states for 510 different national roadway projects. In Arizona,...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
How Tucson banks water for the future
Water is a valuable resource in the desert so the City of Tucson keeps a lot of its water in a bank.
AZFamily
Sky high cost of eggs forcing Arizona breakfast restaurants to raise prices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bob Thomas and his bike-riding buddies get together once a week for exercise and a good breakfast. It’s a meal that’s getting more and more expensive. “We’ve definitely seen prices increasing,” said Thomas. “A couple years ago, we could eat for $6 to $7, and now it’s $15.”
Comments / 1