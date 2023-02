The Pasadena Chorale is set to present Josquin Desprez’s “Pange Lingua” Mass on March 4 and 5, 2023. The showcase, which will take place at Altadena Community Church, will also feature a setting of the “Pange Lingua” hymn by composer Paul Gibson as well as Josquin’s “Ave Maria” and a number of other selections featuring Student Singers.

ALTADENA, CA