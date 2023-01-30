ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hilltop

Regal Cinema Gallery Place Closing Soon, Students Say Goodbye

Cineworld Group, the British parent company of Regal and the world’s second-largest movie chain, announced the closure of 39 theaters as an attempt to salvage as much of the company as it can after filing for bankruptcy last fall. One of the 39 is Regal Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Chinatown—a local favorite among Howard students.
WASHINGTON, DC
weaa.org

Bring The Beat In: The History and Impact of Go-Go

Bring The Beat In is a musical conversation hosted by Lena J., singer, journalist, and host of the Morgan News Hour. In this episode, Lena J. explores the history and impact of Go-go music while highlighting influential artists and bands such Chuck Brown, Rare Essence and The Backyard Band. Lena...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cloud 9 Magazine

The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival

Those flying in and out of Dulles-Washington on Southern Airways will want to be sure to take time and enjoy the National Cherry Blossom Festival this year. Happening from March 20 to April 16, 2023, the National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to […] The post The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist

VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
WASHINGTON, DC
tourcounsel.com

Georgetown Park | Shopping mall in Washington, D.C.

Georgetown Park is a mixed use shopping mall and condominium complex in the Georgetown historic district of Washington, D.C. The Shops at Georgetown Park are located at 3222 M Street, NW. In 2014, the complex received an $80 million renovation and is an important tourist attraction.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Michael Gaddis of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed Monday afternoon. This incident happened at the 500 Block of Somerset Place in the Northwest section. Just before 3 pm, Washington, D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Gaddis was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Howard Professor Calls Upon the Community to Discuss Black Studies

When Joshua Myers attended Howard University as a student in the School of Business, he found a community for himself as a member of the Kwame Ture Society for Africana Studies (KTS). Thirteen years later, Myers is now an associate professor of Africana Studies in the Afro-American Studies department at Howard teaching alongside his former professors and continuing to carry on the legacy of KTS.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
tourcounsel.com

Bowie Town Center | Shopping mall in Bowie, Maryland

Bowie Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall located in Bowie, Maryland that opened in November 2001. The mall is located on Emerald Way near the interchange of US Route 301 and US Route 50. Bowie Town Center has 79 stores including Macy's, Safeway, Best Buy, and LA Fitness.
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Death doula brings life lessons to Congressional Cemetery with new class

Every Saturday at Congressional Cemetery, Laura Lyster-Mensh uses death to remind people how to live. She’s a death doula, and recently started a class called Death Doula Days at Congressional Cemetery to help people tell stories and write their obituaries. It’s an experience that has led some participants to think twice about their legacy.

