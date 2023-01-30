Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
Hilltop
Regal Cinema Gallery Place Closing Soon, Students Say Goodbye
Cineworld Group, the British parent company of Regal and the world’s second-largest movie chain, announced the closure of 39 theaters as an attempt to salvage as much of the company as it can after filing for bankruptcy last fall. One of the 39 is Regal Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Chinatown—a local favorite among Howard students.
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: The History and Impact of Go-Go
Bring The Beat In is a musical conversation hosted by Lena J., singer, journalist, and host of the Morgan News Hour. In this episode, Lena J. explores the history and impact of Go-go music while highlighting influential artists and bands such Chuck Brown, Rare Essence and The Backyard Band. Lena...
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
WJLA
Meet 9-Year-Old Fashion Mogul in the Making, Gabby.
9-year-old Designer, Author, and Athlete Gabby Loftin stops by Good Morning Washington to help us kick off Black History Month. @gabbysworlddesign or email her at gabbysworlddesigns@gmail.com.
The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival
Those flying in and out of Dulles-Washington on Southern Airways will want to be sure to take time and enjoy the National Cherry Blossom Festival this year. Happening from March 20 to April 16, 2023, the National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to […] The post The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
popville.com
“WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half”
WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half (the attached pictures are from December 19th, and it was down for at least a week before that). The TVs are either off, or are on with only a DirectTV screensaver. There have been no communications...
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
tourcounsel.com
Georgetown Park | Shopping mall in Washington, D.C.
Georgetown Park is a mixed use shopping mall and condominium complex in the Georgetown historic district of Washington, D.C. The Shops at Georgetown Park are located at 3222 M Street, NW. In 2014, the complex received an $80 million renovation and is an important tourist attraction.
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
fox5dc.com
DC snow drought may end overnight, but snow lovers will be far from satisfied
The magic number is 0.1, that is all we need to end the 325-day snowless streak here in Washington, D.C. The city last saw measurable snow when 0.4" fell on March 12th, 2022. Could the streak finally end tonight?. I'm going to gamble and say "yes." I do actually think...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Michael Gaddis of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed Monday afternoon. This incident happened at the 500 Block of Somerset Place in the Northwest section. Just before 3 pm, Washington, D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Gaddis was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hilltop
Howard Professor Calls Upon the Community to Discuss Black Studies
When Joshua Myers attended Howard University as a student in the School of Business, he found a community for himself as a member of the Kwame Ture Society for Africana Studies (KTS). Thirteen years later, Myers is now an associate professor of Africana Studies in the Afro-American Studies department at Howard teaching alongside his former professors and continuing to carry on the legacy of KTS.
39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
arlnow.com
A Lunar New Year celebration is planned at the Pentagon City mall this weekend
A Lunar New Year celebration is coming to the Pentagon City mall this weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is partnering with Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) on an event to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. The festivities, starting at 1 p.m....
tourcounsel.com
Bowie Town Center | Shopping mall in Bowie, Maryland
Bowie Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall located in Bowie, Maryland that opened in November 2001. The mall is located on Emerald Way near the interchange of US Route 301 and US Route 50. Bowie Town Center has 79 stores including Macy's, Safeway, Best Buy, and LA Fitness.
WTOP
Death doula brings life lessons to Congressional Cemetery with new class
Every Saturday at Congressional Cemetery, Laura Lyster-Mensh uses death to remind people how to live. She’s a death doula, and recently started a class called Death Doula Days at Congressional Cemetery to help people tell stories and write their obituaries. It’s an experience that has led some participants to think twice about their legacy.
Comments / 0