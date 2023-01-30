Read full article on original website
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
Michigan Football: The Wolverines' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of Michigan's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan in the mix for 5-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor
The football season may be over, but there’s a lot going on in and around Schembechler Hall. Wednesday is signing day, and there’s word that Michigan remains in the mix for five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the phenom track star who continues to garner rave reviews everywhere he goes.
Detroit News
'We're all praying for him': Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest
Cartier Woods, a senior on the Detroit Northwestern boys basketball team, went into cardiac arrest during a game Tuesday night and is on life support, according to Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District. “He was administered CPR and was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital,” Vitti said in...
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: KLAA proving to be a tough league to win
One of the bigger stories in the state is the battle for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association league title in hockey, as teams head down the final stretch. Brighton currently sits at the top of the KLAA standings with 28 points and a 14-5 record this season. The Michigan High School Hockey Hub has Brighton ranked as the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 4 in Division I.
statechampsnetwork.com
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10; Okemos enters the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10 while Grand Rapids Northview moves up to #7. One-loss Okemos joins the Top 20 and #4 Brother Rice is the only Catholic League team to have an undefeated week. In honor of STATE CHAMPS! 20th anniversary,...
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
Detroit News
3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since
For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
Detroit News
Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit
An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lambert acquires Detroit-based firm
A public relations, marketing and investment firm completed a new acquisition. Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co. on Monday, Jan. 30, said it acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advisory firm headquartered in Detroit with clients throughout Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Going forward,...
Lil’ Wayne will bring his spring tour to downtown Detroit
The rapper took to social media to announce the multi-city tour
Red Bull’s ‘Heavy Metal’ snowboard event heads to Detroit, and other local music news
Plus: A must-hear hybrid DJ-live house set at Spot Lite
Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities
Barton Malow, a construction enterprise based in Southfield, announced that Maryanne Foster, Larry Arndt, and Marisa Varga have been promoted to vice president in their respective entities within the Barton […] The post Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops
Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
Detroit News
These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%
Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
Detroit News
Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits
A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
