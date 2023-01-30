ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: KLAA proving to be a tough league to win

One of the bigger stories in the state is the battle for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association league title in hockey, as teams head down the final stretch. Brighton currently sits at the top of the KLAA standings with 28 points and a 14-5 record this season. The Michigan High School Hockey Hub has Brighton ranked as the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 4 in Division I.
BRIGHTON, MI
Detroit News

Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs

The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since

For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit

An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lambert acquires Detroit-based firm

A public relations, marketing and investment firm completed a new acquisition. Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co. on Monday, Jan. 30, said it acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advisory firm headquartered in Detroit with clients throughout Michigan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Going forward,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%

Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits

A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
MICHIGAN STATE

