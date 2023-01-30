Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities ‘exceptional’ student advocate is 1st Latina president of national principals group
“I can relate to a lot of our students — where they’re coming from and where they’ve been.”
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
11 Solid Stops to See at Broadmoor Park in Pasco
Broadmoor Park in Pasco has been completely re-vitalized. There's much more than a school. You can get a haircut, attend a class, work out, shop, and more at Broadmoor Park!. All the business owners pooled their resources to recently award one lucky recipient $2,000, no purchase necessary. I recently had the opportunity to see what's all there. I was surprised to learn there's a bridal boutique. And, if you like beer, check out Tri-City Taps.
New cake shop opens its doors in Kennewick this week
Kennewick Wash. — A new cake shop is open for business in Kennewick this week. Owners of Delicakes tell us they are no strangers to the Tri-Cities community, with eight years of experience in baking, assembling, and decorating specialty cakes. The staff tells us like most small businesses, they...
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments
ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for "armed and dangerous" man, wanted in connection to deadly Richland shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.
Want a summer job? Richland is hiring park rangers, utility workers and more
The positions range in skill level and a variety of hours.
Low-income families in rural areas can’t afford driving schools, but help may be on the way
PROSSER, Wash. – It’s been hard for some to find extra funds to be able to either enroll themselves or their 15-year-olds in driving schools. Recently there’ve been more and more crashes involving younger drivers in rural areas as well as our area. Representatives from the Washington...
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
Yes Dog Lovers! Own Your Own Dog Kennel in Richland Washington
If you love dogs and want to make a change in your life, you could own this amazing kennel located right in Richland Washington. If you could change your life and follow that dream of helping out animals, there might be a way to do that right here in Tri-Cities Washington.
SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students
RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
Anthony Spada testifies, defense rests in Walla Walla child molestation trial
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.
Wet Nose Wednesday: Pasco Abandoned Kitty Needs a Forever Home
It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention have the sweetest shy cat needing a forever home. Sassy was abandoned at a local apartment complex and fortunate to be taken in by a kind person. Sassy has some trust issues after being abandoned and will need...
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
Lethal force declared justified in 2020 Pasco Police shooting of Juan and Miguel Montalvo
PASCO, Wash. -- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has released the Special Investigation Unit's findings involving a Pasco Police shooting from May of 2020. Juan and Miguel Montalvo were wanted for an April 29, 2020 homicide and other violent crimes that had been committed on May 17, 2020. On the...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Walla Walla metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Walla Walla metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Two Pasco Police officers justified in using deadly force in a shootout in May 2020
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County Prosecutors have determined two Pasco Police Department officers were justified in using deadly force in a shootout which killed one murder suspect and injured another murder suspect in May of 2020. Officials of the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said on May 17,...
Escape Tri-Cities with Secluded & Serine Backyard Waiting for You
Tired of busy streets all around you or neighbors looking in your windows? Need to get away and find your place of zen? This might be just the place for you!. This Kennewick property comes with 22.46 acres, a horse barn, a huge beautiful backyard with a koi pond, and lots of space to breathe. The home comes with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office, and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom has an 8-person hot tub just outside on the patio with wrap-around fencing for lots of privacy. Speaking of privacy, you are way out from anyone else, with plenty of room!
