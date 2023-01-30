RICHLAND, Wash. - 8 p.m. Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Reep. He has not yet been arrested, according to Richland authorities as of 8 p.m. The Richland Police Department said Reep is considered to be armed and dangerous. He escaped a home in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland. When he got into a car and drove away from the home, authorities said he drove into two parked patrol cars. Due to the offense he committed, authorities determined it could not be determined to be a violent felony and so they were not able to engage in a pursuit.

