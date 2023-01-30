Read full article on original website
HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant now available
ALBANY — The Technical College System of Georgia recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program into law. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam.
Boyle introduces 'Greater Idaho' proposal to begin discussions with Oregon Legislature
The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposal to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, whose district abuts Oregon, told the House State...
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source...
Elected officials gear up for the next state legislative session
Alabama House Representative Ed Oliver announced he is sponsoring a bill aimed at prohibiting divisive concepts in Alabama public schools during the Jan. 23 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting. Rep. Oliver said the intent of the bill is not to take away meaningful discussion but rather to ensure public...
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
Louisiana Public Broadcasting seeking independent short films from Louisiana filmmakers
As a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience.
House wants state schools chief removed from gubernatorial line of succession
A proposed constitutional amendment removing the state superintendent of public instruction from Indiana's gubernatorial line of succession is close to being submitted to Hoosier voters for ratification. The state schools chief currently is last in line to become acting governor if death or disability should simultaneously render the governor, lieutenant...
Lawmaker says state police should ‘hold off’ enforcing Illinois’ gun ban while challenges play out
(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. After the Illinois legislature approved the ban on...
Eligible Indiana students may get easier access to no-cost college degree
Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, wants to ensure that no student eligible for a low- or no-cost college education through Indiana's 21st Century Scholars Program ever again misses their shot. On Wednesday, Harris won unanimous approval by the House Education Committee for his proposal to automatically enroll every eligible...
DCNR names area trail PA’s 2023 Trail of the Year
A northern tier trail has claimed the title of Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year. The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail, located in McKean County, is a popular fall hiking destination for Northcentral Pa. residents. This is the second area outdoor destination to receive a state award from DCNR this year: the North Branch of the Susquehanna River claimed 2023 River of the Year.
Powerball jackpot rises to $635 million for drawing tonight
The Powerball jackpot continues to surge, now hitting the 8th largest total in Powerball's 30-year plus history. The next drawing for an annuity value of $653 million, or $350.5 million cash, will be Wednesday, Feb. 1. Pennsylvania players can either purchase their Powerball ticket online or visit a retailer. In...
Teaching about agriculture award nominations sought
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. The award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula. The recipient of the award...
Illinois House passes rules removing pandemic-era remote voting
(The Center Square) – The rules are in place for each chamber of the new Illinois General Assembly. In order for legislative activity to begin in the 103rd Illinois General Assembly that was seated last month following November’s election, the House and Senate must approve new rules that dictates legislative policies and procedures and how committees are to function.
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
Parents' bill of rights legislation divides public at Nebraska legislative hearing
Dozens of teachers and parents filled the halls of the Nebraska Capitol Tuesday to speak for and against a bill centered around the amount of control parents should have over what their children are taught in public schools. Legislative Bill 374, introduced by state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would...
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Court records indicate York suspect called 911 to report homicide
YORK — A York man charged in the death of his wife called 911 to report the shooting, according to court records. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with killing Stacie Beutler, 46, on Monday night at their home. According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, Bart...
Gambling addiction grows in NY amid rise of online betting
ALBANY — More and more young adults have been gripped by compulsive gambling habits but the state has failed to provide the funding needed for a full-throttled public awareness campaign, an expert on addiction told lawmakers Tuesday. James Maney, director of the state Council on Problem Gambling, said the...
