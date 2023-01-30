Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
Jets Still Fighting the Negative Effects of Paul Maurice
Of all the adjectives and phrases I’ve read on social media to describe the Winnipeg Jets’ play of late, a text I got from a good friend who is an avid fan was my favourite. “The Jets are playing like hot garbage lately” made me laugh out loud in an empty room. He’s not wrong. The Jets are currently not playing to the system head coach Rick Bowness has implemented but instead have reverted to the bad habits they fell into under former coach Paul Maurice.
Bobby Hull Dies: First NHL Player To Score More Than 50 Goals In One Season Was 84
Bobby Hull, the NHL Hall of Famer who was the first to score more than 50 goals in a single season and is considered among the league’s all-time best left-wingers, died Monday, the NHL Alumni Association said. He was 84. The Chicago Blackhawks — the Original Six team for which he played 15 seasons from 1957-72 — cited Hull’s “historic impact” on the club, tweeting, “The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories for our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership.” Related...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
NHL prospects to watch at Beanpot
Brown of Boston University, Levi of Northeastern among players who could impact tournament. There will be plenty of future NHL stars playing in this year's Beanpot, which begins Feb. 6 at TD Garden in Boston, with the championship game Feb. 13. The yearly battle for bragging rights between Boston College,...
Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster
DALLAS (AP) — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games together, these Stars are leading the Western Conference. “Every year you start, you put a team together, and there’s always going to be question marks,” said Nill, in his 10th season as the Stars GM. “You have ideas how you think you’re going to come together, but there’s always the unknown. … This year has been one of those years where right from the start, you could just see everything was kind of jelling.” The Stars (28-13-10, 66 points) have their trio of 2017 draft picks that just keep getting better: All-Star winger Jason Robertson, goaltender Jake Oettinger and defenseman Miro Heiskanen. The seemingly ageless Joe Pavelski, at 38 and already re-signed for next season, is on the high-scoring top line with Robertson and point-a-game winger Roope Hintz. Wyatt Johnston, their first-round pick in 2021 and half Pavelski’s age, has 13 goals.
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 17
Well here we are, the NHL All-Star Break. For the next week, most of the league will be taking some time off to rest and celebrate their best players in Florida. During this time, only a handful of games will be played outside of the All-Star variety, but this doesn’t mean that we won’t have a Power Rankings at our normal time. However, for that week we will have a little bit of fun and try something different.
