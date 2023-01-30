Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
tourcounsel.com
Chandler Fashion Center | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Chandler Fashion Center is a regional shopping center located in the city of Chandler, Arizona, and is the second largest mall in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The mall is owned by Macerich and was developed by Westcor a former subsidiary of Macerich. The current anchors are Dillard's, Macy's and Harkins Theatres. The mall is located on Chandler Boulevard at the northwest corner of Price Road and Loop 202 (the SanTan Freeway). Chandler Fashion Center serves as a transit center for Valley Metro Bus.
azmarijuana.com
Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February
February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
Phoenix New Times
See the Diversity of Native Tribes This Weekend at the Arizona Indian Festival in Scottsdale
As part of the Scottsdale Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival, held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at Scottsdale Civic Center, will showcase an element of the state’s history that, by far, predates the six decades of the Parada del Sol or Hashknife Pony Express. This part...
Local Favorite 5th Street Burger to Open a Second Store in Mesa
Their loaded and lauded burgers and fries will soon have a new location in Mesa, with plans for more this fall.
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
azbex.com
Phoenix May be Growing Up
Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
santansun.com
2023 Ostrich Fest will be one long weekend
This year’s Ostrich Festival will look more like it has for its 33 years as Chandler’s biggest event. Last year the festival returned after being shut down for two years by the pandemic and organizers made up for that lost time by expanding it over two weekends. That...
AZFamily
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
AZFamily
Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Concert in the Coliseum is back at the 16th Hole, just before the WM Phoenix Open! Grammy Award-winning group Maroon 5 will be performing at the event alongside singer/songwriter Walker Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Thunderbirds are hosting the second year of the...
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17
Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit
Gastromé Market, a gourmet food market, cheese and wine shop, and restaurant in Scottsdale's Gainey Ranch is set to close just months after opening. Customers have a couple of weeks left to visit the concept located on Doubletree Ranch Road east of Scottsdale Road. The market part of the...
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
scottsdale.org
Moon Valley Nursery plants HQ in Scottsdale Airpark
Moon Valley Nursery last week cut the ribbon on its new 25,000-square-foot corporate office in Scottsdale Airpark. Its new office, located off loop 101 and Pima Road in the Pima Northgate office building, will comfortably house members of its corporate operations teams in departments like marketing and customer service call auditing – and likely will make a strong impression on visiting investors.
$250 license required for Mesa short-term rental owners starting Wednesday
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is cracking down on its short-term rental market with a new ordinance taking effect Feb. 1. It requires owners of short-term or vacation rentals of less than 30 days to get a license. The license costs $250. The measure was approved by...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
