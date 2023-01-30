Read full article on original website
Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer
Bryan Adams announced on social media the ‘So Happy it Hurts’ tour in 2023 will head out to 26 cities this summer. Joining Adams as special guests will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off in Baltimore before heading to Nashville on Saturday, June 17th.
Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour is Headed to Nashville
Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is making a stop in Nashville reports Consequence. The tour will begin in the UK and stops at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 17th in support of her latest album Renaissance. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6th.
There will Soon be a Nashville Version of Monopoly
Monopoly, featuring all of your favorite Nashville landmarks, could soon be a game you play with your family. Top Trumps announced a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works. It will be available to purchase on October 1st, reports WSMV. Ahead of the game releasing, they are asking for...
These Nashville Chefs are 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Awards is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability. Each year, they recognize chefs across the country in a variety of categories. Nashville...
Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs
The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr....
Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville
Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Takes Place this Weekend
The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville with keynote speakers of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice.
Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex
Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. WWS has already provided state-of-the-art facilities to multiple facets of the entertainment industry including tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars, production facilities for diverse content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, commercials, episodic television series, and feature films.
Carpe Artista Students Open for Rockettes On Broadway Tour
Recently, students from Carpe Artista in Smyrna opened for The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,000. For many of the participants, it was their first time to the Big Apple. While there, they got to learn about theatrical performance from pros, as well as see some great theater, visit lots of the city and enjoy some great food.
7 Valentine Activities for Couples
Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh. 1Valentine Paint and Sip. February 4, 2023. Mayday Brewery.
Nashville Soccer Club Mascot Tempo the Coyote Launches Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club for 2023 Season
Nashville Soccer Club announced that Tempo the Coyote, the club’s official mascot, has launched Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club as part of his month-long birthday celebrations. Tempo the Coyote’s Band, which is now on sale here, is a kids club for young Nashville SC fans of all ages to become an official band member led by frontman Tempo the Coyote. In the wild, a group of coyotes is called a ‘band,’ so music knowledge or skills are not required for membership.
Grand Ole Opry Veteran Daryl Mosley to Perform Free Concert in La Vergne
The community is invited to attend a concert by singer, songwriter, and storyteller Daryl Mosley on Sunday, February 5 at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church, 248 Old Waldron Road, La Vergne, TN. From countless appearances on “The Grand Ole Opry” to classic shows at the famous Bluebird Cafe to...
2023 Events at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events. Here is a list of 2023 events at Nissan Stadium. Three continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes a stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, as well as shows in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.
Filmmakers and Screenwriters Invited to Submit Entries to 54th Nashville Film Festival
The 54th Nashville Film Festival, a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, will take place at several of Nashville’s premier arts venues with film screenings, industry panels, social events and live music, September 28 – October 4, 2023. Filmmakers and screenwriters from around the world are invited...
Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Nashville Symphony is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the world premiere production of The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph, by legendary trumpeter and composer Hannibal Lokumbe. Premiering April 13-16 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, this monumental, multi-disciplinary work features a cast of six vocalists, nine actors, a full chorus, a jazz quartet, an African drumming ensemble, costumes, set design and film. More information about the project can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/jonahpeople.
Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak
The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
Long-time MFRD Captain Wade Williams retires
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (January 26, 2023) Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retires after 28 years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
OBITUARY: Mae Qualls Blansett
Mae Qualls Blansett, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, January 31, 2023, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family by her side. She was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and a daughter of the late Edwin and Pearl Hudgins Poole. She was also preceded in death by her husband,...
