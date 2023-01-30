ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

There will Soon be a Nashville Version of Monopoly

Monopoly, featuring all of your favorite Nashville landmarks, could soon be a game you play with your family. Top Trumps announced a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works. It will be available to purchase on October 1st, reports WSMV. Ahead of the game releasing, they are asking for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr....
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. WWS has already provided state-of-the-art facilities to multiple facets of the entertainment industry including tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars, production facilities for diverse content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, commercials, episodic television series, and feature films.
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Carpe Artista Students Open for Rockettes On Broadway Tour

Recently, students from Carpe Artista in Smyrna opened for The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,000. For many of the participants, it was their first time to the Big Apple. While there, they got to learn about theatrical performance from pros, as well as see some great theater, visit lots of the city and enjoy some great food.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

7 Valentine Activities for Couples

Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh. 1Valentine Paint and Sip. February 4, 2023. Mayday Brewery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Soccer Club Mascot Tempo the Coyote Launches Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club for 2023 Season

Nashville Soccer Club announced that Tempo the Coyote, the club’s official mascot, has launched Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club as part of his month-long birthday celebrations. Tempo the Coyote’s Band, which is now on sale here, is a kids club for young Nashville SC fans of all ages to become an official band member led by frontman Tempo the Coyote. In the wild, a group of coyotes is called a ‘band,’ so music knowledge or skills are not required for membership.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

2023 Events at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events. Here is a list of 2023 events at Nissan Stadium. Three continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes a stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, as well as shows in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Nashville Symphony is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the world premiere production of The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph, by legendary trumpeter and composer Hannibal Lokumbe. Premiering April 13-16 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, this monumental, multi-disciplinary work features a cast of six vocalists, nine actors, a full chorus, a jazz quartet, an African drumming ensemble, costumes, set design and film. More information about the project can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/jonahpeople.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Long-time MFRD Captain Wade Williams retires

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (January 26, 2023) Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retires after 28 years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Mae Qualls Blansett

Mae Qualls Blansett, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, January 31, 2023, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family by her side. She was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and a daughter of the late Edwin and Pearl Hudgins Poole. She was also preceded in death by her husband,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
