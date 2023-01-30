Read full article on original website
DCNR names area trail PA’s 2023 Trail of the Year
A northern tier trail has claimed the title of Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year. The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail, located in McKean County, is a popular fall hiking destination for Northcentral Pa. residents. This is the second area outdoor destination to receive a state award from DCNR this year: the North Branch of the Susquehanna River claimed 2023 River of the Year.
Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric
Harrison knew when he was five that he was different, but he didn’t have the words to explain why he belonged in the boy’s restroom, and not forced into the girl’s. When he came out as trans in middle school, his classmates reacted with threats of assault.
House wants state schools chief removed from gubernatorial line of succession
A proposed constitutional amendment removing the state superintendent of public instruction from Indiana's gubernatorial line of succession is close to being submitted to Hoosier voters for ratification. The state schools chief currently is last in line to become acting governor if death or disability should simultaneously render the governor, lieutenant...
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source...
Lawmaker says state police should ‘hold off’ enforcing Illinois’ gun ban while challenges play out
(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. After the Illinois legislature approved the ban on...
Parents' bill of rights legislation divides public at Nebraska legislative hearing
Dozens of teachers and parents filled the halls of the Nebraska Capitol Tuesday to speak for and against a bill centered around the amount of control parents should have over what their children are taught in public schools. Legislative Bill 374, introduced by state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would...
Abortion rights supporters, opponents flood the Nebraska Capitol to speak on 'heartbeat act'
If you visited the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday afternoon, you likely bumped into someone who either supported or opposed the latest effort to restrict abortions in the state. Hundreds of Nebraskans lined the halls to testify at a Health and Human Services Committee public hearing on LB626, labeled the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," which would ban most abortions around six weeks past gestation once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, referred to by supporters as the fetal heartbeat.
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
Eligible Indiana students may get easier access to no-cost college degree
Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, wants to ensure that no student eligible for a low- or no-cost college education through Indiana's 21st Century Scholars Program ever again misses their shot. On Wednesday, Harris won unanimous approval by the House Education Committee for his proposal to automatically enroll every eligible...
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
Teaching about agriculture award nominations sought
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. The award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula. The recipient of the award...
Illinois House passes rules removing pandemic-era remote voting
(The Center Square) – The rules are in place for each chamber of the new Illinois General Assembly. In order for legislative activity to begin in the 103rd Illinois General Assembly that was seated last month following November’s election, the House and Senate must approve new rules that dictates legislative policies and procedures and how committees are to function.
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
Illinois quick hits: Rivian cutting jobs; unclaimed property online auction
Rivian Automotive has announced it is cutting 6% of its workforce, or about 840 jobs. The electric truck and SUV maker currently employs about 14,000 workers. Company officials said in an email that teams across the company would be impacted, but the reductions would not affect manufacturing jobs. The company recently added a second shift at its plant in Normal. The layoffs come after Tesla and Ford announced EV price reductions.
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
Election integrity, via watermark paper, magnetic ink, proof of residency
(The Center Square) – Watermark paper, magnetic ink, a greater segregation of duties and increased proof of residency protocols are the focus of a newly introduced election security bill introduced into the New Hampshire General Assembly. The House Election Law Committee on Tuesday held a hearing on House Bill...
'Sound the Alarm': Red Cross installs 552 smoke alarms
SHREVEPORT, La. — Powered by volunteers and community partners, the American Red Cross of Louisiana installed 552 smoke alarms and made 298 homes safer in Louisiana last month as part of its signature events to "Sound the Alarm. Save a Life." “We are grateful to everyone who supported 'Sound...
Louisiana Public Broadcasting seeking independent short films from Louisiana filmmakers
As a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience.
Court records indicate York suspect called 911 to report homicide
YORK — A York man charged in the death of his wife called 911 to report the shooting, according to court records. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with killing Stacie Beutler, 46, on Monday night at their home. According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, Bart...
Gambling addiction grows in NY amid rise of online betting
ALBANY — More and more young adults have been gripped by compulsive gambling habits but the state has failed to provide the funding needed for a full-throttled public awareness campaign, an expert on addiction told lawmakers Tuesday. James Maney, director of the state Council on Problem Gambling, said the...
