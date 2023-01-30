ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention held Jan. 19-21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Forty-nine fairs received...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

7 Valentine Activities for Couples

Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh. 1Valentine Paint and Sip. February 4, 2023. Mayday Brewery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Local County Fairs Earn Awards

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Redeemer Classical Academy in Murfreesboro

Redeemer Classical Academy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4232 Veterans Parkway located on the Fellowship Bible Church Campus in Murfreesboro. Redeemer Classical Academy is a private Christian school located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with a focus on Classical Christian education. Redeemer Classical Academy serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

3 West TN State Parks offering romantic Valentine’s dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some of Tennessee’s State Parks are offering a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day. Among those participating include three in West Tennessee: Natchez Trace State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, and Paris Landing State Park. Couples can visit any of the three on Tuesday, February...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. WWS has already provided state-of-the-art facilities to multiple facets of the entertainment industry including tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars, production facilities for diverse content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, commercials, episodic television series, and feature films.
SPRING HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee children services agency seeks $26M to curb issues

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee agency that has faced heightened scrutiny for failures in oversight of the state’s most vulnerable children is requesting a quick influx of $26.6 million, aimed at keeping youth from having to sleep in administrative state offices or in transitional housing, among other pressing problems.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy