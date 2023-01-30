Read full article on original website
Broadmoor Park in Pasco has been completely re-vitalized. There's much more than a school. You can get a haircut, attend a class, work out, shop, and more at Broadmoor Park!. All the business owners pooled their resources to recently award one lucky recipient $2,000, no purchase necessary. I recently had the opportunity to see what's all there. I was surprised to learn there's a bridal boutique. And, if you like beer, check out Tri-City Taps.
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
(Richland, WA) -- Police in Richland say they tried arresting someone tied to last week's triple shooting at a home off McMurray and Marshall. The suspect, identified as Michael Reep is on the run, after police moved in at a home off Venus Circle north of Gage in the Meadow Springs area. Authorities say Reep did not go quietly, instead driving his car into two parked patrol cruisers as he fled off. Authorities say this all went down around 5pm and officers deployed spike strips ahead of time to try and stop him. They say, in a statement posted on Facebook that since tonight's incident was not violent, the department could not chase him. Reep has still not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous. Earlier Wednesday night, authorities thought they had sighted Reep in Pasco, but that turned out not to be the case.
It was quite a scene Friday night at a Kennewick fuel station. Witnesses reported a woman attempting to assault an employee at the local food mart in the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue. Several calls were made to law enforcement about a female damaging the contents of the store.
Kennewick Police say the driver of the vehicle was not impaired and is fully cooperating. Pedestrian dies after being struck by a truck early Tuesday. Kennewick Police said around 2:47 AM Tuesday morning, January 31st. they were called to an area near the intersection of 14th and South Olympia Streets about a pedestrian who had been hit by a truck.
Know this person? The Benton County Sheriff's Office would like to 'meet' her as well. The BCSO did not specify where the alleged fraud took place but is seeking tips from the public. Officers say this woman used a series of transfers to steal over $4,000. She was captured on...
Over the weekend, Richland Police located and arrested one of two at-large suspects connected to a fatal shooting that left two other persons hurt. Last Friday, police said a man and woman were hurt, and another victim was fatally shot at a home near McMurray and Marshall Streets. He was found inside a residence. The two people were taken to an area hospital, the man has been arrested on burglary charges.
It was a mess all over I-82 after two semis collided sending a truckload of apples all over the highway. The Washington State Patrol is reporting that two semis were in an accident on I-82 near Zillah Washington on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Washington State Patrol says that a Keywest semi lost control, rolled, and collided with another semi hauling apples. At the scene, the engine of the Keywest semi-truck reportedly caught on fire according to Big Country news Connection, and had to be put out by fire crews.
(Sunnyside, WA) -- One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving slams into a building in Sunnyside. This happened early Tuesday morning off 8300 Van Belle Road. That's between Cemetery and Washout Roads. After arriving at the scene, both Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters found 52-year-old Paul Arthur Garza of Sunnyside dead in the driver's seat.
I remember the first time I used YouTube. I was about 14 when my parents called me to come upstairs to the living room. They were huddled around our family computer watching videos. Watching videos on a computer in 2007 was nothing new or really spectacular but what made YouTube so different from anything else I'd seen before was the creators.
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
They caught my eye immediately. I was just driving into the downtown business district and there was one. A little farther down, another. Painted Ponies were everywhere. The investigation was now underway. Why are there so many painted ponies in Prosser?. Prosser planned the ponies. The goal was for 8...
Prosser native Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways according to reports out of Dallas late Sunday night. Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator, taking over the position in 2019 after serving as QB Coach in 2018. He had one year remaining on his contract.
