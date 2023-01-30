Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The scariest person of the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - ResultsAFmitrynewsFairfield, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac office buildings converted to housing, body cam of police shooting Tracy teen, Tyre Nichols laid to rest
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
goldcountrymedia.com
Racist fliers concern Folsom residents
Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting
(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
KCRA.com
Community groups call for updated use-of-force policies after Tracy teen shot by officer
Following the police shooting that injured a 17-year-old teen in the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, organizations are showing support for the teen and his family. This comes after body camera footage from last week's shooting was released on Wednesday. The video shows the teen getting into a fight with his adult brother and eventually approaching — knife in hand — both the brother and a Tracy Police Department officer before that officer shot him twice.
KCRA.com
'We appreciate you': Tyre Nichols' siblings in Sacramento thank hundreds of supporters at skate park vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Monday night at Regency Community Skate Park in North Natomas fora vigil for Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, grew up in Sacramento and was a student in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. His friends and family...
KCRA.com
Tyre Nichols' murder raises questions about policing; Sacramento officials reflect
The death of Tyre Nichols is raising questions and concerns about policing around the country, including in Sacramento, where Nichols grew up in. The 29-year-old died on Jan. 10 after Memphis police officers beat him during a traffic stop. The officers are now charged with his murder. "We continuously are...
Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?
SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the country are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. “We understand this information brings many […]
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for Tyre Nichols at Sac skatepark, Stockton fire investigated as homicide, high cost of PG&E in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
While law enforcement scrutiny increases, Sacramento County explains its deputy-hiring process
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month at the hands of Memphis police has much of the country taking a close look at law enforcement. It is a discussion that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is not shying away from. "Scrutiny is...
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
Economic mobility adviser Michael Tubbs says inequities and old narratives about multifamily housing need to be fixed
Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has been an advocate for overcoming adversity since he was a child. No surprise, then, that California’s housing shortage — and broader poverty crisis — has been a major focal point throughout his political career. In 2016, Tubbs was elected as mayor...
Sacramento man warns of thieves peddling fake jewelry in viral TikTok video
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento car enthusiast was in his vehicle outside the Shun Fat Supermarket on Land Park Drive in South Sacramento about a week ago when something in the parking lot caught his eye... He says he saw a van pull up to an elderly man...
2 arrested in connection with teen's shooting at smoke shop in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance...
Comments / 0