SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO