Davis, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Racist fliers concern Folsom residents

Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting

(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave.  We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Community groups call for updated use-of-force policies after Tracy teen shot by officer

Following the police shooting that injured a 17-year-old teen in the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, organizations are showing support for the teen and his family. This comes after body camera footage from last week's shooting was released on Wednesday. The video shows the teen getting into a fight with his adult brother and eventually approaching — knife in hand — both the brother and a Tracy Police Department officer before that officer shot him twice.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?

SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Girl struck by possible stray bullet near Vallejo HS

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A girl was shot outside Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police believe the shooting was between two moving vehicles. VPD said it appears to be a stray round that struck […]
VALLEJO, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX40

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. “We understand this information brings many […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex

SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 arrested in connection with teen's shooting at smoke shop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance...
SACRAMENTO, CA

