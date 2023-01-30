The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?

2 DAYS AGO