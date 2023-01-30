ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

FA Cup 5th round opponents set for Manchester United men and women

Both Manchester United men’s and women’s teams advanced to the 5th round of the FA Cup with victories this weekend, and have learned who their next opponents will be. A visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United awaits Erik ten Hag’s side after their comfortable 3-1 win over Reading, meanwhile Marc Skinner’s team will host Durham at Leigh Sports village.
SB Nation

Newcastle 2-1 Southampton - Player Ratings

Newcastle is headed to their first league cup final in a long time after a fairly comfortable 2-1 win against Southampton at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening. Let’s assess how each player performed. 7 - Pope: Bottom of the league Southampton is the bane of his existence....
SB Nation

What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City

Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.
SB Nation

PSG, Chelsea reach agreement for Hakim Ziyech loan — report

Having made a late push for his favors, PSG have successfully agreed a loan with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, a move that was seemingly unlocked by our success in getting the Enzo Fernández deal agreed — even though he plays a fairly different position. According to The Athletic’s...
SB Nation

Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report

According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
BBC

Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder

Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
BBC

'Cancelo move shows Guardiola bravery'

Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time. The brutal truth is in a season during which City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent campaigns, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.
CBS Sports

When does soccer's winter transfer window close for Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and more?

The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?
SB Nation

Firmino Close to Signing Contract Extension

Per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino is on the verge of extending his stay at the club. Even though we’ve entered the final six months of the Brazillian’s contract, an extension shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as both Firmino and manager Jürgen Klopp have expressed a desire to continue their partnership.
SB Nation

Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds to face Newcastle in Carabao Cup final

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory in their Carabao Cup semifinal. Anthony Martial and Fred were on the scoresheet as United booked their place at Wembley, where they’ll face Newcastle United on Feb. 25. Notwithstanding United’s healthy aggregate...
SB Nation

How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?

It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
SB Nation

Everton table £45m offer for Conor Gallagher; move unlikely, but... — reports

Chelsea’s spending spree has not (yet) resulted in the associated “cull” that headlines blared about a few weeks ago, but the squad could get slightly debloated before the transfer window slams shuts tomorrow night (Tuesday, 11pm GMT). Hakim Ziyech remains a primary possibility, and Conor Gallagher could...

