Liverpool Are Really Actively Working to Sign Jude Bellingham Claims Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano has today revealed how the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is 'Obsessed' with a potential club record transfer for the England international.
SB Nation
FA Cup 5th round opponents set for Manchester United men and women
Both Manchester United men’s and women’s teams advanced to the 5th round of the FA Cup with victories this weekend, and have learned who their next opponents will be. A visit from David Moyes’ West Ham United awaits Erik ten Hag’s side after their comfortable 3-1 win over Reading, meanwhile Marc Skinner’s team will host Durham at Leigh Sports village.
SB Nation
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton - Player Ratings
Newcastle is headed to their first league cup final in a long time after a fairly comfortable 2-1 win against Southampton at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening. Let’s assess how each player performed. 7 - Pope: Bottom of the league Southampton is the bane of his existence....
SB Nation
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
SB Nation
What Are The Chances? Manchester City Men’s Team Also Drawn Against Bristol City
Well, that’s bizarre. Just an hour or so after Manchester City’s Women’s team was drawn at Bristol City, the men received the same opposition. The men’s team of course, not the women’s. That would be slightly unfair since our girls recently battered the Vixens 6-0 on their own patch.
SB Nation
On this day (31 Jan 2017): Deadline day brings no new players but a point against Spurs!
In what was turning into a wretched season for David Moyes and Sunderland, the hope was that the Sunderland manager could somehow recruit some decent players to avoid what was already looking like an inevitable drop to the second tier of English football. Moyes’ tenure as Sunderland manager had turned...
SB Nation
PSG, Chelsea reach agreement for Hakim Ziyech loan — report
Having made a late push for his favors, PSG have successfully agreed a loan with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, a move that was seemingly unlocked by our success in getting the Enzo Fernández deal agreed — even though he plays a fairly different position. According to The Athletic’s...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Anthony Gordon must earn support of Newcastle fans, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon has the passion and talent to make a big impact at Newcastle after his transfer from Everton
SB Nation
Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report
According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
BBC
Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder
Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
BBC
'Cancelo move shows Guardiola bravery'
Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time. The brutal truth is in a season during which City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent campaigns, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day Preview | When the window shuts, who’s been linked & what to expect
Manager Sean Dyche has already been confirmed, so that’s one box checked for Everton. Last week we’d heard that the new manager would be given three-four new signings, which could also include loans. It’s promising to be a very busy day at Finch Farm, but will the notoriously...
CBS Sports
When does soccer's winter transfer window close for Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and more?
The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?
SB Nation
Firmino Close to Signing Contract Extension
Per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino is on the verge of extending his stay at the club. Even though we’ve entered the final six months of the Brazillian’s contract, an extension shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as both Firmino and manager Jürgen Klopp have expressed a desire to continue their partnership.
SB Nation
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds to face Newcastle in Carabao Cup final
Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory in their Carabao Cup semifinal. Anthony Martial and Fred were on the scoresheet as United booked their place at Wembley, where they’ll face Newcastle United on Feb. 25. Notwithstanding United’s healthy aggregate...
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Sky Sports News presenter Tom White talks Fulham v SAFC & transfers!
So what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance - and the praise heaped upon the club, its manager and players - following the game?. The Ross Stewart situation - Looks like he’s out for the season but no confirmation as yet, so should we be looking to immediately replace him?
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: International striker turned down deadline-day move to the Stadium of Light
Sunderland ended transfer deadline day without adding another striker to their ranks, leaving Joe Gelhardt as their only option for the rest of the season. According to reports, however, it wasn’t for the lack of trying. Nacion Media Group correspondent Christian Martin claims that Sunderland made an offer for...
SB Nation
How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?
It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
SB Nation
Everton table £45m offer for Conor Gallagher; move unlikely, but... — reports
Chelsea’s spending spree has not (yet) resulted in the associated “cull” that headlines blared about a few weeks ago, but the squad could get slightly debloated before the transfer window slams shuts tomorrow night (Tuesday, 11pm GMT). Hakim Ziyech remains a primary possibility, and Conor Gallagher could...
