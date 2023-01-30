ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington

February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?

Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students

RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
Changes down the road for Washington drivers: Today So Far

Washington's roads have become more dangerous over the past couple years. Now, local and national officials are attempting to curb the trend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 1, 2023. My apologies to regular TSF readers for my absence yesterday. Without getting into details,...
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approves land transactions, species listings; denies spring black bear petition at January meeting

OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission made decisions on lands transactions, species status for Columbian white-tailed deer and Cascade red fox, and a spring black bear petition, and discussed several other topics during its Jan. 26-28 virtual meeting. The Commission began with meetings of its Wildlife, Big...
