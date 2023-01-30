Read full article on original website
Can You Legally Burn Leaves in Your Washington State Backyard?
Now that the snow is gone, there are leaves all over the Tri-Cities and Washington State. Can you burn leaves legally on your property or do you have to bag them up for the trash in Washington State?. I Grew Up in Rural Washington State. Most of my life, I...
KOMO News
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week
KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington
February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
seattlerefined.com
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show
If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update Feb. 1: Gov. Inslee has COVID, sausage recalled over listeria fears, ID woman attacked by coyote
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. 52,000 pounds of sausage and meats have been recalled over possible listeria contamination and an Idaho woman was attacked by a coyote.
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Local news you missed this weekend
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say. Three different dinner parties reported getting sick, officials said. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
KEPR
Fewer babies being born in Washington could affect school enrollment, study says
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of couples choosing to have children is on a downward trend nationwide, but the trajectory in Washington state is even greater than in other states. The newest numbers show a 7% decline in births nationwide since 2016, but in Washington, that number’s closer to...
moderncampground.com
Washington State RV Industry Implements Changes to Improve Plan Approval Process
Today, Government Affairs Senior Manager Nick Rudowich will be testifying at the Washington State Capitol Building in support of an amendment that would enhance the RV plan approval process. Washington is one of only two states that regulate the manufacturing of RVs and the approval process of RV plans. Manufacturers...
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels
OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?
Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
seattlemedium.com
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care
According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
nbcrightnow.com
Gesa offering $100k in scholarships to Washington students
RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program. "Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
KUOW
Changes down the road for Washington drivers: Today So Far
Washington's roads have become more dangerous over the past couple years. Now, local and national officials are attempting to curb the trend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 1, 2023. My apologies to regular TSF readers for my absence yesterday. Without getting into details,...
Car insurance premiums are expected to increase this year
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Car insurance rates are expected to increase this year in Washington state and across the country. The state’s Office of the Insurance Commissioner said this is because companies are having to pay more on claims. “As we see auto repair costs and damage claims go...
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approves land transactions, species listings; denies spring black bear petition at January meeting
OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission made decisions on lands transactions, species status for Columbian white-tailed deer and Cascade red fox, and a spring black bear petition, and discussed several other topics during its Jan. 26-28 virtual meeting. The Commission began with meetings of its Wildlife, Big...
