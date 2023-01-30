Read full article on original website
KEPR
nbcrightnow.com
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
yaktrinews.com
KEPR
yaktrinews.com
Lethal force declared justified in 2020 Pasco Police shooting of Juan and Miguel Montalvo
PASCO, Wash. -- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has released the Special Investigation Unit's findings involving a Pasco Police shooting from May of 2020. Juan and Miguel Montalvo were wanted for an April 29, 2020 homicide and other violent crimes that had been committed on May 17, 2020. On the...
KEPR
Court documents reveal suspects allegedly involved in deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. — Newly released court documents reveal the identities of the suspects accused of shooting one person to death and injuring two others at a home in Richland on Jan. 26. According to court documents, on Jan. 26, around 10:15 a.m., officers of the Richland Police Department received...
nbcrightnow.com
Murder charge dropped in death of woman left outside in frigid cold for hours
“We do not do trial by ambush.”
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KIMA TV
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested for robbery in Granger
Police in Granger have identified one suspect in a convenience store robbery. Police are still searching for three suspects.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Caller credited in stolen car bust
PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
$4K Fraud Suspect Sought by Deputies, Other Law Enforcement
Know this person? The Benton County Sheriff's Office would like to 'meet' her as well. The BCSO did not specify where the alleged fraud took place but is seeking tips from the public. Officers say this woman used a series of transfers to steal over $4,000. She was captured on...
KEPR
Doctors say Fred Meyer shooter is competent to stand trial
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of killing one man and injuring another at a Richland Fred Meyer is likely going to stand trial on murder and other charges. Doctors at Eastern State Hospital ruled Aaron Christopher Kelly has the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and to assist in his own defense, ruling he is competent to stand trial.
KEPR
KSD Levy seeks to partner with Kennewick Police to add new School Safety Officers
Kennewick Wash. — The February Special Election is just two weeks away, with several school levies and bonds on the ballot. We're profiling these measures over the next couple of weeks. Today, we’re looking at the Kennewick School District where it's been difficult to get voters to approve levies...
610KONA
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 30, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 31: Pedestrian hit and killed in Kennewick, controlled burn gets out of hand in Umatilla, above freezing but still cold temps and more
One person is dead after a pedestrian vs. car crash in Kennewick. A controlled burn flared up in Umatilla and it's plan your vacation day. The weather should be warmer than yesterday, but still cold before a late week warm up.
Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
