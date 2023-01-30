ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous

A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Court documents reveal suspects allegedly involved in deadly shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. — Newly released court documents reveal the identities of the suspects accused of shooting one person to death and injuring two others at a home in Richland on Jan. 26. According to court documents, on Jan. 26, around 10:15 a.m., officers of the Richland Police Department received...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Caller credited in stolen car bust

PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Doctors say Fred Meyer shooter is competent to stand trial

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of killing one man and injuring another at a Richland Fred Meyer is likely going to stand trial on murder and other charges. Doctors at Eastern State Hospital ruled Aaron Christopher Kelly has the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and to assist in his own defense, ruling he is competent to stand trial.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large

(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside

The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

