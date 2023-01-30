ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness

The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
ABC7 Chicago

Former All-Star Dexter Fowler retires after 14 years in MLB

Former All-Star center fielder Dexter Fowler is retiring after 14 years in the big leagues, he announced in a social media post Tuesday. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. Fowler, 36, played for five teams in his career, bursting onto the national scene in 2015 and 2016...
ABC7 Chicago

How to watch Pro Bowl 2023

LAS VEGAS -- The NFL will conduct a revamped Pro Bowl week, dubbed the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the traditional tackle football game, replaced by a series of skills competitions and three flag football games over the course of Thursday and Sunday in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. There will be points at stake in every event that will go toward determining the overall winner between the AFC and NFC.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC7 Chicago

Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, has died, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday. He was 84. "We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family," the team said in a statement. "The Hull family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way."
CHICAGO, IL

