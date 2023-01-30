Read full article on original website
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk
Zion Williamson had a great reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
Here's What The Bucks Reportedly Offered The Suns For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV) reported what the Milwaukee Bucks have offered the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder.
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Jae Crowder, Raptors, D'Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto to discuss the latest news and rumors ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline pertaining to Jae Crowder, the Toronto Raptors, D’Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving and more.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Tuesday’s game.
Milwaukee Bucks offer Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and a draft pick for Jae Crowder
The Bucks are deadset on acquiring Jae Crowder from the Suns.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Report: Suns Give Bucks Permission to Meet With Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have reportedly given permission to the Milwaukee Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder, per Shams Charania.
NBA ROUNDUP: Luka Doncic scores 53 in victory after Pistons' assistant coach gets 'chirpy'
Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as the Milwaukee Bucks rout the New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable in the Miwaukee Bucks’ lopsided win over the New Pelicans.
Giannis Antetokounmpo closes in on Milwaukee Bucks franchise record
Giannis Antetokounmpo is just a few games away from breaking a franchise record with the Milwaukee Bucks.
“Maybe they just play well against us” — Giannis Antetokounmpo on the struggles the Milwaukee Bucks had against the Charlotte Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks endured a 29-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets in one of their three-game regular-season series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s goals for the 2023 All-Star Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has lofty goals for the 2023 All-Star Game in Milwaukee. Here's what he plans to do.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo still on injury list ahead of Clippers matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks have now won five straight games and it’s no coincidence that the winning streak has come at the same time that Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup. The former back-to-back MVP has looked great of late, but it seems that he hasn’t fully recovered from his knee injury just yet.
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 1: Damian Lillard Scores 42 In Trail Blazers' Victory Against Memphis Grizzlies
Lillard also had 10 assists and eight rebounds
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Tuesday Against Cleveland Cavaliers
The Heat improve their road record to 12-14
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Report: Raptors Now Taking Calls on O.G. Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly taking calls regarding the availability of O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline
