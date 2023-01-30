ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Call Kurtis: Weddings, refunds, and fire country

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132ylq_0kVnO5i500

Call Kurtis: Weddings, refunds, and fire country 02:22

EL DORADO COUNTY — The Mosquito Wildfire forced an engaged couple to do the unthinkable: pull off a wedding somewhere else, with one day's notice.

But there was a problem. The original wedding venue wouldn't refund their whole deposit. It was time to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

When flames tore through El Dorado County in Sep. 2022, the Mosquito Fire forced the evacuation of Black Oak Mountain Vineyards in Cool, CA, a property currently listed on the market.

"Eighteen hours before our wedding, we got a call saying that the county and the venue canceled our wedding," said Bryce and Kyleigh Hansen, who had a caterer locked in and family and friends already flying in from out-of-state.

On extremely short notice, they found a scenic venue on the outskirts of Elk Grove happy to accommodate them, Le Rêve Estate.

"It was stressful," Bryce, a disabled veteran, told CBS13. "But it came together, which was awesome. Everyone enjoyed it and loved it."

But when the newlyweds asked the venue, also known as BOMV, to refund their $13,999, the venue pointed to the contract the couple signed, which stated in emergencies, including fires, smoke and all manner of natural disasters, a refund would only be granted "if event cannot be rescheduled."

Black Oak Mountan Vineyards said in an email to CBS13 that it was "willing and able to reschedule" at later dates, but the couples said they couldn't since guests were already on the way and all of the other vendors had been booked.

Consumer Attorney Stuart Talley reviewed the Hansen's contract for CBS13 and thinks the language is vague over who gets to decide if an event can be rescheduled.

"The venue could have been very clear in the contract," Talley said. "If there's any ambiguity in court, you're going to have to fight it out, potentially, and you don't want to have to do that."

In its email to CBS13, Black Oak Mountain Vineyards says "it is tough all around... it was scary for us and frantic for them," but adds, the venue thinks they have gone "abvoe and beyond fulfilling our obligations."

Black Oak Mountain Vineyards refunded the couple $3,600 of the $13,999 payment, and has extended the remainder in credit for an event the couple can use in the next two years.

The venue also wrote, "Going forward, Black Oak Mountain Vineyards has updated our wording here to be very clear." And recommends full event insurance, particularly for couples getting married in the summer and fall, with fire being a possibility.

But new language won't help Bryce, who's already married and says he needs the money to cover the other venue. His next steps will likely be through the arbitration process, laid out in the contract.

Comments / 2

Related
mymotherlode.com

Bold Thief Steals Generator From Railtown 1897

Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the video in the image box of the alleged thieves stealing a generator from Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown earlier this month. Columbia and Railtown State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One can be seen using a dolly to wheel out the stolen equipment to a car, and the other appears to be playing lookout. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, January 6th. Here is also a picture of that getaway car. The time stamp on the video shows the time to be just after 5 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Racist fliers concern Folsom residents

Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
FOLSOM, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Recent storms left East Sacramento bocce ball club with destroyed facility

SACRAMENTO — A tight-knit community of bocce ball players is left wondering if they'll be able to start their season after the January storms turned their court into a disaster zone.Romano Luccini is the facility coordinator for the East Portal Bocce Club in East Sacramento. The facility that houses the club is destroyed. "It looks like a hurricane or a tornado came through here," Luccini said.A massive tree tore through its roof during the New Year's Eve storm.His club has 350 members. The nonprofit club manages the court, and the City of Sacramento owns the land at East Portal Park. Liability...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex

SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting

(KTXL) — The person suspected of killing a woman in Rancho Cordova led officers on a chase to Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  The homicide investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m. The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Pre-owned Escape Tradition Tiny House For Sale

This is a pre-owned 2017 Escape Tradition tiny house on wheels that’s for sale out of Meadow Vista, California. It’s a beautiful 20-foot tiny home, 8.5 feet wide, with lots of storage, a king-size loft, kitchen, bathroom, living area with a fold-flat couch, storage loft, USB outlets, and more. It’s loaded with options and the seller is asking $50,000 for it. What do you think? Check it out and learn more below!
MEADOW VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family, friends hold memorial for Tyre Nichols in Natomas, push for new law

SACRAMENTO – As people took to the streets to cry out for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, away from the protests, Anderson Williams remembered all the times he spent at the Regency Skatepark in Natomas with his friend."Tyre was just a stand-up guy, down-to-earth, very passionate, cared for others," he said. The 29-year-old father and Sacramento native is being remembered for his love of photography and skateboarding. Despite moving to Memphis, Tenn. Nichols' friends said he constantly kept in touch.It seemed Nichols had a new dream on the horizon based on Williams' last conversations with him."We sat on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs

SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters

SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including a Folsom location

 (CNN) -- Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy.The closing stores are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list is 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which once sold cosmetics."As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," a Bed Bath and Beyond spokesperson told CNN. "This store fleet reduction expands the company's ongoing closure program."Last week, the company warned in a regulatory...
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores

Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
ROSEVILLE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave.  We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Black history musical debuts in Sacramento, takes show on road

SACRAMENTO — Ahead of Black History Month, a group is showing history through a new lens, bringing the past to life.Inside the Safe Credit Union Performance Arts Center Tuesday morning, a side of history seldom revealed awaits.Brandon Brown is challenging minds to reconsider what they think they know. He's the creator of a Black history musical, "Our Story.""One thing is clear: anytime I ask a simple question — 'What have you learned for Black history?' — it's slavery or segregation," Brown said. Off stage, Brown is CEO of School Yard Rap, a media company creating educational content.When the mic is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy