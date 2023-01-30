ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX Sports

Golden State plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Breanna Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency

Former MVP Breanna Stewart is headed to New York. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

