KQED

The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World

This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end

SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area's Splunk and Workday join list of tech company layoffs

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Two more Bay Area software companies announced job cuts Wednesday, joining a long string of tech businesses that are laying off workers in reaction to shifts in the economy. Splunk, based in San Francisco, and Workday, based in Pleasanton, both filed documents announcing the layoffs with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants

San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions

Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cable Car derails in San Francisco's Nob Hill, no one injured

SAN FRANCISCO - A cable car derailed in San Francisco's Nob Hill on Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured. San Francisco police said they responded to the scene at Washington and Hyde streets at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said the only two people onboard were two operators. No other...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek

Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
matadornetwork.com

For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco

A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
governing.com

Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?

Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco opens its newest permanent supportive housing

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's newest permanent supportive housing development recently opened. The aim is to help keep formerly homeless residents off the streets. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday outside 1064 Mission Street, to inaugurate the opening of the city's largest permanent supportive housing building. The project is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet

Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tesla vs cow: Farm animal collides with vehicle in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A cow collided with a Tesla in Pleasanton Wednesday evening, officials said. Pleasanton police reported they received multiple calls about a loose brown cow causing delays on Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard. The same cow collided with a Tesla Model S. No injuries were reported. SUGGESTED:. The...
PLEASANTON, CA

