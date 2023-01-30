Read full article on original website
Related
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
KQED
The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World
This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
KTVU FOX 2
Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end
SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area's Splunk and Workday join list of tech company layoffs
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Two more Bay Area software companies announced job cuts Wednesday, joining a long string of tech businesses that are laying off workers in reaction to shifts in the economy. Splunk, based in San Francisco, and Workday, based in Pleasanton, both filed documents announcing the layoffs with the...
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
matadornetwork.com
Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants
San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
The Almanac Online
This barbecue business was kicked out of Belmont. Now it's a Sunday fixture in Redwood City.
A pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and housemade barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Stewart Putney.) Growing up in both South and North Carolina, Josh Regal’s love for barbecue began at a young age. But when the chef came to the Peninsula about a decade ago, he didn't see much of...
KTVU FOX 2
Cable Car derails in San Francisco's Nob Hill, no one injured
SAN FRANCISCO - A cable car derailed in San Francisco's Nob Hill on Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured. San Francisco police said they responded to the scene at Washington and Hyde streets at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said the only two people onboard were two operators. No other...
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
matadornetwork.com
For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco
A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
governing.com
Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?
Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco opens its newest permanent supportive housing
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's newest permanent supportive housing development recently opened. The aim is to help keep formerly homeless residents off the streets. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday outside 1064 Mission Street, to inaugurate the opening of the city's largest permanent supportive housing building. The project is...
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
rwcpulse.com
Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet
Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla vs cow: Farm animal collides with vehicle in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. - A cow collided with a Tesla in Pleasanton Wednesday evening, officials said. Pleasanton police reported they received multiple calls about a loose brown cow causing delays on Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard. The same cow collided with a Tesla Model S. No injuries were reported. SUGGESTED:. The...
Comments / 0