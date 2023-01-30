Read full article on original website
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Police search for man last seen in downtown Las Vegas over weekend
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-search-for-man-last-seen-in-downtown-las-vegas-over-weekend/. Police search for man last seen in downtown Las Vegas …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-search-for-man-last-seen-in-downtown-las-vegas-over-weekend/. ‘You never knew what was going on behind the scenes’: …. One day after his arrest, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Nathan Chasing Horse lived at another home in North Las Vegas for...
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
A Las Vegas judge found the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility not competent to stand trial Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
8newsnow.com
Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Police were called to investigate a homicide in the downtown Las Vegas area on Tuesday night after a report that a woman had been shot. The incident occurred at 1000 block of South 3rd Street, near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards. Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown …
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
8newsnow.com
Clark County Coroner's office collaborates with UNLV to begin new forensic fellowship program
It's the first program of its kind in Nevada as the Clark County Coroner's office teamed up with UNLV to begin a forensic fellowship program. Clark County Coroner’s office collaborates with UNLV …. It's the first program of its kind in Nevada as the Clark County Coroner's office teamed...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Feb. 1, 2023
Tedd's Forecast: Feb. 1, 2023 6:45 p.m. ‘You never knew what was going on behind the scenes’: …. One day after his arrest, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Nathan Chasing Horse lived at another home in North Las Vegas for six years. A man living in that neighborhood shared more about the things he saw during that time.
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
8newsnow.com
Family seeks answers after 24-year-old Las Vegas mother killed in hit-and-run crash
The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News Now days after the young mother was killed in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after a hit-and-run crash. Family seeks answers after 24-year-old Las Vegas …. The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News...
8newsnow.com
1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night near a shopping center at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
Bodycam video: Officer recounts rescue as car burned on Las Vegas Strip
Metro officer Derek Stebbins had to act fast to get an unresponsive driver out of a car as it burst into flames on the Las Vegas Strip Friday.
Eater
‘Mexican Hooters’ Is Getting Its Very Own Casino in North Las Vegas
A Texas-based Mexican restaurant and sports bar is partnering with a Las Vegas hospitality company to open what it describes as the “first-ever hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Ojos Locos, a breastaurant chain that has been described as “Mexican Hooters,” will open on Monday, February 6 with a 10,000-square-foot casino with a hotel and a restaurant in North Las Vegas. The casino is a first for the Ojos restaurant brand, which says on its website that “the concept was built to cater to the Latino, bringing you a comfortable laid-back sports cantina.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and 3rd Street Tuesday evening. Police tell FOX5 it occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of south 3rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This developing story...
963kklz.com
Weird Las Vegas Street Names And Where They Came From
Las Vegas street names – where did they come from, and why?. Las Vegas is a place of extremes. We probably have the brightest artificial light in the known universe shining from the Luxor pyramid every night – to the extent that pilots can’t fly directly over it for fear of piercing a retina. We have the tallest building between Chicago and the west coast., with the Stratosphere Tower. We have more hotel rooms per capita than – well, probably anywhere. More shows, more casinos, more restaurants in a three mile stretch of road on the strip, than most cities have in a lifetime.
8newsnow.com
After a string of vehicle break-ins near Red Rock, here’s how to keep yourself from becoming a victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A string of recent break-ins has struck the Red Rock area, with many reports on social media of people losing their wallets, purses, or tools from their vehicles. “That’s what they do is scout the cars to see if they see anything valuable and then...
