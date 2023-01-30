ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police search for man last seen in downtown Las Vegas over weekend

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-search-for-man-last-seen-in-downtown-las-vegas-over-weekend/. Police search for man last seen in downtown Las Vegas …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-search-for-man-last-seen-in-downtown-las-vegas-over-weekend/. ‘You never knew what was going on behind the scenes’: …. One day after his arrest, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Nathan Chasing Horse lived at another home in North Las Vegas for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Police were called to investigate a homicide in the downtown Las Vegas area on Tuesday night after a report that a woman had been shot. The incident occurred at 1000 block of South 3rd Street, near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards. Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown …
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Feb. 1, 2023

Tedd's Forecast: Feb. 1, 2023 6:45 p.m. ‘You never knew what was going on behind the scenes’: …. One day after his arrest, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Nathan Chasing Horse lived at another home in North Las Vegas for six years. A man living in that neighborhood shared more about the things he saw during that time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night near a shopping center at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

‘Mexican Hooters’ Is Getting Its Very Own Casino in North Las Vegas

A Texas-based Mexican restaurant and sports bar is partnering with a Las Vegas hospitality company to open what it describes as the “first-ever hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Ojos Locos, a breastaurant chain that has been described as “Mexican Hooters,” will open on Monday, February 6 with a 10,000-square-foot casino with a hotel and a restaurant in North Las Vegas. The casino is a first for the Ojos restaurant brand, which says on its website that “the concept was built to cater to the Latino, bringing you a comfortable laid-back sports cantina.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Weird Las Vegas Street Names And Where They Came From

Las Vegas street names – where did they come from, and why?. Las Vegas is a place of extremes. We probably have the brightest artificial light in the known universe shining from the Luxor pyramid every night – to the extent that pilots can’t fly directly over it for fear of piercing a retina. We have the tallest building between Chicago and the west coast., with the Stratosphere Tower. We have more hotel rooms per capita than – well, probably anywhere. More shows, more casinos, more restaurants in a three mile stretch of road on the strip, than most cities have in a lifetime.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy